Philippe Coutinho lives a terrible present. The Brazilian is not even the shadow of that footballer who destroyed the Premier League with Liverpool. His present with Aston Villa is bleak after the departure of Steven Gerard since the new strategist of the villains, Unai Emery, does not feel seduced by the football of the former selected by Brazil and has informed the board that he is in favor of his transfer in this winter market.
Coutinho’s problem is not age, but his inconsistency and susceptibility to injuries, which have slowed the progress of the man who painted to be a legend and is stagnating unhappily. That being the case and with few opportunities to progress within the Premier League, the Brazilian would have made a radical decision seeking to recover his best feelings with the ball. Thus, the ‘Pipe’ would take a step back and return to his native Brazil to resume his career.
According to international press information, the next team in Coutinho’s career could be Corinthians, a club to which he would arrive on loan for the next 6 months with the endorsement of Aston Villa. ‘Pipe’ will choose to take a step back and then take a couple of steps forward, he wants to recover his rhythm and contact with the ball and he knows that in his country he will add more minutes than in the Premier League. Under this scenario, Coutinho makes an emergency escape and a final decision regarding his future will be made in the summer.
