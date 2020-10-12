Behind Philippe Coutinho lies a titular 2019/20 season. At the FC Bayern the Brazilian could not meet the high expectations, but he returned as a triple winner FC Barcelona back. The Brazilian international recently told media representatives what he took away from his time at Bayern.
He came to FC Bayern as a great bearer of hope, but did not develop into the superstar that the Munich team had hoped for when he signed with FC Barcelona. Instead, after Hansi Flick took office, Philippe Coutinho had to line up in his favorite position, ten, behind Thomas Müller, who has undoubtedly found his absolute best form under the 55-year-old. The purchase option, which cost 120 million euros, was therefore not an issue for those responsible for Bavaria, who would not have been able to handle a transfer of this magnitude anyway because of the corona crisis.
Coutinho, who had been whistled by his own fans before his departure from Barcelona in the meantime, is daring a new attempt at the ailing Catalans – and that has so far been crowned with success. In the 4-2-3-1 system established by Ronald Koeman, the Brazilian is placed on ten, preparing a goal in each of the victories over Villareal (4-0) and Celta Vigo (3-0) and signed the scorers list in the 1-1 draw against Sevilla FC before the international break.
The 28-year-old returned to Barcelona ambitiously and wants to do a lot better than he did after arriving in January 2018. The lesson he learned from his time at Bayern could help: “At Bayern I learned a lot about hard work, because they train very hard, “he said aloud goal. You had to “work a lot”, reports Coutinho, “and I also did a lot”. “A logical consequence is the development of the physique, which I also had.”
Coutinho comes across as much stronger, he wants to demonstrate his strength on the field again in the future: “I already had this attitude before, but now I give three to four times more to be successful.” He had returned “with a lot of wishes” and wanted to “play a good game at every opportunity and give everything for my team.” The beginning has already been made – after the international break, however, Coutinho has to prove that he can deliver consistently good performance.
Leave a Reply