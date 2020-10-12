Coutinho, who had been whistled by his own fans before his departure from Barcelona in the meantime, is daring a new attempt at the ailing Catalans – and that has so far been crowned with success. In the 4-2-3-1 system established by Ronald Koeman, the Brazilian is placed on ten, preparing a goal in each of the victories over Villareal (4-0) and Celta Vigo (3-0) and signed the scorers list in the 1-1 draw against Sevilla FC before the international break.

The 28-year-old returned to Barcelona ambitiously and wants to do a lot better than he did after arriving in January 2018. The lesson he learned from his time at Bayern could help: “At Bayern I learned a lot about hard work, because they train very hard, “he said aloud . You had to “work a lot”, reports Coutinho, “and I also did a lot”. “A logical consequence is the development of the physique, which I also had.”