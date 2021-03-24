Martin Odegaard has fallen on his feet at Arsenal as he did in his previous loan at Real Sociedad. The Gunners They intend to sit down with Madrid to consider an extension of their stay in London beyond this summer. In the Emirates they would be willing to face a transfer, but Madrid does not consider this possibilityTherefore, the London offices are working on possible alternatives. A) Yes, an old Arsenal wish enters the scene: Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian midfielder started the season launched and it seemed that Koeman would recover him for the Blaugrana cause, but a tear of the external meniscus of the left knee stopped its progression, leaving his counter of matches with Barça at 90. Why is this last important piece of information? Because, according to Daily express, is the fuse that would light his possible goodbye to the Camp Nou. If Cou plays 100 games with the Catalans, Barça will have to pay an extra 23 million euros (20 pounds) to Liverpool as part of the agreement that made him exchange Anfield for the Camp Nou in 2018.

This clause could accelerate Coutinho’s return to the Premier League, where he established himself as a planetary star, since the Blaugrana team needs cash to reach the next market with financial guarantees and theirs would be one of the transfers on the table. The explosion of players like Pedri or the definitive settlement of Dembélé they would leave no place for a Coutinho who, if he played ten more games, would mean an extra hole in the club’s cash register.

Perennial interest

As we progressed, this interest is not new, since at the end of the last loan of the Brazilian with Bayern his signing was on the table. Ultimately it did not happen and now they could take advantage of this sequence of events to achieve a reasonable price. Yes indeed, provided they do not achieve their main objective, to stay at least one more year with Martin Odegaard.