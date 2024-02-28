Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish coach, Xavi Hernandez, the coach of Barcelona, ​​did not lose the love and respect of the stars who trained under his leadership, despite the short period in which they defended “Barca”, including the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, the current Qatari player for Al-Duhail.

The former Liverpool star, Coutinho, who played for Barcelona from 2018 to 2022, played under the leadership of Xavi for a short period. However, he said about him in his interview with the Catalan newspaper “Sport”: The period I lived in Barcelona is sufficient for me to have a good idea of ​​the coach who was a prominent star. The team is in its golden generation, and Xavi is one of the legends of “Barca”. He was a wonderful player and has now become a great coach.

Since Xavi announced his departure at the end of the season, the Barcelona administration is now looking for a replacement for him, and among its targets are Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick, as Coutinho played under the leadership of the former in Liverpool, and the latter in Bayern Munich, during the loan period, and for this reason Coutinho maintains good memories with the coaches. He said about them in his interview with the newspaper: They are great coaches with great experience, and I had the honor to train under their leadership, and I still maintain good relations with them, and their teams play beautiful football.

Coutinho, who was a “network star” in Liverpool, stressed the fact that he did not fail with “Barca,” but rather was completely satisfied with the short period he spent with the team.

He said: Things went as I had imagined, and I made a great effort on the field in the matches in which I participated, and I spared no effort, because I am a professional and committed player.

Coutinho, who arrived at Barcelona in the “winter of 2018”, played only his first season, and was loaned to Bayern Munich, in the hope of developing his performance, after he suffered difficulties adapting to playing for “Barca”. He returned again, but was then loaned to the English club Aston Villa. In 2022, he moved to the club with a final contract, but the “Villains” loaned him to Al-Duhail.