FC Barcelona has issued a statement officially announcing what was already an open secret: Philippe Coutinho will play on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season.
Both clubs have reached an agreement for the loan of the player, who still has a contract with Barça until 2023, which also includes a purchase option by the English club. Aston Villa will take over a part of the player’s file, which will allow Barcelona to lighten the wage bill since the Brazilian has one of the highest chips in the blue-gray squad.
Coutinho is scheduled to travel to Birmingham today and in the absence of passing the medical examination and obtaining a work permit, he will return to play in the Premier League after his departure from Liverpool in the 2018 winter market to Barcelona. becoming the most expensive signing in the team’s history
Coutinho was playing his fourth season in the ranks of Barcelona, let us remember that 2019/2020 played in the ranks of Bayern. His performance at the Camp Nou has been very deficient and the club had been looking for a way out for a long time. The player did not prevent them from finding a new destination for him as long as he went to Serie A or the Premier, as has finally happened.
So far this season, the Brazilian has played 608 minutes spread over 16 games and with the villains he hopes to have that continuity that he has not found in Barcelona.
