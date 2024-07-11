Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has returned to his boyhood club Vasco da Gama on a one-year loan from English Premier League fourth-placed Aston Villa, the club announced on Tuesday.

“The magician returns, Coutinho at Vasco,” Vasco da Gama said on its X platform.

Coutinho (68 international matches with 21 goals) was also loaned last season to Qatari club Al-Duhail.

“It’s a feeling of happiness and joy, and I’m looking forward to it (playing for Vasco), I lived abroad for a long time, and now I’m back to the place where I grew up and the club I love,” Coutinho was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

Coutinho began his professional career with Vasco at the age of 17 in 2009, before moving to Inter Milan the following year. He had his best seasons with Liverpool, before moving to Barcelona in 2018, for a huge deal worth 142 million euros.

The Brazilian league recently witnessed the return of one of his country’s football stars, after years spent in Europe as well, namely the defensive pole Thiago Silva, who joined the ranks of Fluminense at the age of thirty-nine, noting that he defended the colors of the Italian club AC Milan, the French club Paris Saint-Germain, and the English club Chelsea.