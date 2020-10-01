One of the great incentives Before the second official game of the Koeman project today in Vigo against Celta is to see how it goes maturing the new blaugrana team system that plays without a center forward of reference. While waiting for the arrival of a player in attack, the Dutch coach does not hide his predilection for his compatriot Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyon, Barça plays with an offensive system in which Messi stands how false 9, while behind from the Argentine they line up Ansu Fati on the left wing, Coutinho in the middle and Griezmann on the right.

While the first two surpassed with a more than high note their first official test on Sunday against him Villarreal, in case of Griezmann follow worrying. He French play now in a place where you feel more recognizable as is the right band and has, as Koeman explained, the mission of alternate his position with Messi to create doubts to the rival defense. However, its participation in the game continues far away than is expected of a reference footballer and a star that has cost 135 million euros.

Koeman praised at the end of the match Griezmann saying that he values ​​his work, his demarques and that “I’m not worried that he doesn’t score goals.” His work capacity remains beyond doubt, but on many occasions it remains transparent for their peers and their incidence of face the rival frame remains minimal. All the evaluations of the first official game of Barça this course coincided in pointing to the world champion striker as the missing piece to adapt.

Quite the opposite happens with Coutinho. The Brazilian returned to Barcelona after spending a year yielded at Bayern Munich and his participation in the team has drawn praise. Located in a central area of ​​the field by behind Leo Messi was chosen as best gamper player in the last test of the Barcelona team before starting the championship and last Sunday he was also one of the highlights of the Catalan team.

Upon arrival, Coutinho interpreted a role of forward heeled to the left wing what it does not suit with its game features. From the attack engine room, Coutinho has the opportunity to exploit his clairvoyance in the pass and Ansu Fati and Messi are the main beneficiaries of his new role. Instead, Griezmann become the player that it just doesn’t fit in the system. It gives the feeling that while the The Brazilian has found his place, the French is still looking for his accommodation in the system. Today in Vigo they will have a new opportunity while Barça is running out of time to go to the market and find the forward that Koeman seems to consider ideal to develop that role.