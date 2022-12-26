Philippe Coutinho’s career stalls and he finds himself close to breaking point with a plunge destined for extinction. The Brazilian was transferred in the summer transfer market to Aston Villa where his former teammate and personal friend, Steven Gerard, was the coach, however, after the sum of terrible results from the team of the ‘villains’ the coach He was fired and ‘Pipe’ was left without his great defender within the English team.
Right now the player is in an unfavorable scenario in his favor, in the last few weeks he presented a loss of play accompanied by his typical injuries, a fact that has kept him inactive since before the World Cup. In addition, with the arrival of Unai Emery on the bench, other players have found the path to prominence and this makes the Spanish coach consider that the Brazilian is a piece that he can do without right now.
In England they affirm that once Coutinho will have to move within the market to find a future in another club, since Emery would have informed the Aston Villa board that he does not have the services of the Brazilian and prefers to look for the arrival of a game generator in January or attacker of different conditions. Aston Villa paid 20 million to Barcelona in the summer for the sale of the former Liverpool, in addition a clause was included in the negotiation in favor of the culés of 50% of a future sale, for which, it is a fact that the English are going to lose and the Catalans will continue entering.
