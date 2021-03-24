Philippe Coutinho has reason to be concerned: The expected terms of his recovery are not being met – he underwent a menisectomy on January 2 with an initial prognosis of three months. And he also had to go through the operating room a few weeks ago to remove a cyst in his left knee, as revealed in the Esport3 program ‘Onze’, which was causing a synovial fluid leak and the consequent swelling in the knee .

Obviously, the current situation of Coutinho does not invite optimism. At the club they choose prudence and prefer not to set deadlines, but the various setbacks that the player is suffering in his recovery, le have led to the decision to travel to Qatar to put himself in the hands of Belgian knee specialist Pieter D’Hooghe.

As AS has learned, The player not only carried out a complete review of the state of his knee but also wanted a second opinion on the treatment to follow after not being entirely satisfied with the medical services of FC Barcelona.

It must be remembered that this is not the first time that FC Barcelona players have visited doctor D’Hooghe’s office in Doha. The French Ousmane Dembélé and Samuel Umtiti also put themselves in the hands of the Aspetar center to solve their respective injuries.

In any case, totally ruled out that it reappears in the three anticipated months, Right now it would be considered good if the forward reaches the final stretch of the season and could play two or three games.