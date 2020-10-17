Dembélé, during a training session at the Barcelona Sports City. FCB

“Don’t worry about Atalanta. You have to be fine for the semifinal. If you are well, we win the Champions League ”. Before traveling to Lisbon, when Mbappé was still recovering from his ankle injury, his friend Neymar asked him for caution. The Frenchman played a little more than half an hour against the Italian team and PSG is already in the top four. And Neymar, where he wanted. The paulista left Barça because he needed to leave the protective wing of his friend Messi to, at once, oppose the throne in which the Argentine and CR7 took turns. Today, 1,472 days, 12 injuries and 70 goals (83 games) later, Neymar aims to become number one. Barça, meanwhile, continues to miss him, especially Messi. Neither Dembélé, nor Coutinho nor Griezmann, in which Barça has invested more than 300 million, have made Neymar forget. The two French and the Brazilian meet this Friday, curiously, in the rooms in Da Luz.

The economic crisis due to the pandemic, added to the moment of the São Paulo, threatens Messi’s dream of playing with Neymar again. “Such an operation is unlikely,” said Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The man from Rosario has to deal with the usual ones: with Suárez, who hasn’t scored a goal in the Champions League outside the Camp Nou for more than five years; with Jordi Alba, with Busquets and Piqué, who suffer more in physical duels. The new generation does not finish starting and not to mention the calls to replace Neymar. Barça invested 105 plus 40 in variables for Dembélé, 120 and 40 for Coutinho, and 135 for Griezmann. There is no money to erase Neymar’s footprint.

Dembélé was the first bet to cushion the blow of Neymar’s departure to PSG in exchange for the clause: 222 million. Bartra, then the Frenchman’s teammate at Dortmund, advised against signing him for his bad habits. Valverde and his boys believed they could lead back to the French winger. “Talent is not lacking,” says one of the heavyweights.

Bad diet, few hours of sleep and lack of discipline were some of the Frenchman’s misdeeds. Messi and Suárez spoke to him, Eric Abidal advised him and Valverde was patient. Nothing. The injuries (nine, eight muscular), did the rest. At Barça they recognize part of the responsibility. “It is true that you train at one speed and play at another. That could harm him ”, they explain in the Sports City. Today Dembélé is eager. “He looks more mature. He comes to train at five in the afternoon in terrible heat. That was impossible before. It is not known what can happen. It’s anyone’s guess ”. At Barça he played 74 games and scored 19 goals. Setién, for his part, trusts: “It is a satisfaction that he is in the call. He will be in a position to participate for a few minutes against Bayern. We have the illusion ”.

Extreme nine

Coutinho was the next to arrive at Barça. When Gamper paraded against Arsenal at the last party, the whistles reverberated. With the azulgrana shirt he played 76 games and scored 21 goals. “He did not perform in a year and a half,” accept sources from the Barcelona sports area. They gave it to Bayern. He also did not stand out in the German club, which paid 8.5 million for a transfer in addition to defraying the 13.5 million net of his salary. He doesn’t want it anymore.

However, everything had started in a rosy color. Even his coach, Niko Kovac, was full of praise: “He knows what to do, when, how and where with the ball.” But after Kovac came Hansi Flick, who sat him on the bench. “In practice he always does very well and I hope he breaks his block,” said Flick. Unsuccessfully. Perhaps because as happened to him at Barça, where he was appointed as Iniesta’s successor, at Bayern he was appointed relief from Robben and Ribéry, extreme jogging and running, away from football on several Coutinho tiles. “At Liverpool he showed who he is. But not so much at Barça and Bayern ”, adds Ignacio Camacho, Wolfsburg midfielder.

Barça’s third attempt was Griezmann. Having overcome the bad landing in the group, the 17th seeks to meet again in the field. It cost him as a winger and as a center forward (when Suárez was injured), and now he feels comfortable as a second striker with Messi as a hitch. “Luis fixes the center-backs and Antoine the pivot, that gives Leo freedom. In addition, Griezmann in that area is very intelligent and associates very well ”, they analyze the French in the sports area. Griezmann played 47 games and scored 15 goals.