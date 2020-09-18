Of the FC Barcelona has had a turbulent season: In the league they finished second behind arch rivals Real, in the Champions League they were eliminated with a disastrous performance against FC Bayern. In the new season everything should get better under the new coach Ronald Koeman – a player who has long been ticked off in Catalonia could help: Philippe Coutinho.
One assist, two goals – a month ago, Philippe Coutinho played a large part in Barca’s 8-2 draw against Bayern, especially in the closing stages. Now the Brazilian is returning to FC Barcelona after his loan – and he seems to be a sought-after man.
In two previous Blaugrana friendly matches, Coutinho scored for the club, which had signed him for 145 million euros from Liverpool in January 2018. So far, Coutinho has remained an empty promise in Spain, now that could change. With the triple victory, Coutinho seems to have regained his self-confidence. In the preparation so far, he played a good role alongside Barca’s other offensive stars Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.
The Brazilian is mostly used by the new coach Koeman on the left wing and in the attacking midfield – roughly in the same positions he held during his loan from FC Bayern.
Nevertheless, Coutinho’s “comeback” at Barca comes as a surprise: Many had expected Coutinho to leave, as he was not particularly happy in his time in Barcelona, and there are also said to have been interested parties from England.
If he manages to call up his good form from the preparation in the competitive games as well, Barcelona could become an extremely unpleasant opponent this season – and with Coutinho, Griezmann and Messi make a variable and hardly defensible offensive.
