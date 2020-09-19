Thiago Alcántara, Liverpool’s new player, assured that he asked Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso for advice on the decision to join the English team. “People like Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso helped me a lot to decide to take this step. More than the sporty aspect, he asked about the family theme. How is the city? Where can you go? “, Explained the Spaniard in an interview with the club’s official media.

Thiago, who takes the number 6 in Liverpool, also spoke about how he lived the last hours in the Bayern Munich, before closing the deal with the Reds. “To tell you the truth, it has been hard, because I have been at Bayern for seven years and from the first day to the last I have been surprised by the club, by the people and by the city. It has been very difficult to leave, but in the end I came here. The decision was made, “he reflected.

On Anfield, the temple of Liverpool, Thiago recalled what it was like to visit him in the Champions 2019 and its first time quite a long time ago. “The first time I was here was when I was five or six years old. My father played against Liverpool with Celta de Vigo, I think it was in the UEFA Cup. I have never been a fan of many teams, I was a football fan. I was surprised by the people here, how they lived football, it was a shock for me, “said the midfielder.

Klopp: “I know a lot of people at Bayern who wanted to keep it”

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said Thiago Alcántara, recently signed from Bayern Munich, is a footballer “who is usually out of reach for everyone.”

The German coach was very happy that the agreement has finally come to fruition with the Spanish and that this has closed his incorporation to the English club.

“A player like Thiago, who has been at Bayern for so many years, is normally out of reach of almost everyone. If the player doesn’t want to leave, you have no chance. Bayern usually have long-term contracts with their important players and Thiago has been for many years, “Klopp explained.

“I know many people at Bayern who desperately wanted to keep him and it is understandable because he has been a key player. He is ready for a new challenge and he has opted for us and that is a compliment. He knows that the Premier League is tough. , but he has chosen to come here, “added the German coach.