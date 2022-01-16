Manchester United and Aston Villa faced each other again after their meeting in the FA Cup last week. But the game had something special that differentiated it from the previous one, Philippe Coutinho was already under the orders of Steven Gerrard.
United started dominating the match, six minutes into the match Bruno Fernandes was shooting from the edge of the box and after a sung by Emiliano Martínez when the ball slipped, he put the ”Red Devils” ahead. The match had a dizzying pace and Gerrard did not I hesitate to take Coutinho to the band. At 23 minutes the Brazilian star jumped to warm up. Villa Park was collapsing.
After a first part where the two goalkeepers were protagonists for their good deeds, the second began in the same way, vibrant. The two teams were looking for the goal and when everyone had their eyes on Bruno due to a possible injury after a stomp, he put the 2-0 on the scoreboard, and what seemed like the sentence of the match. But in the Premier League you can never trust… Steven decided to bring on Coutinho.
On the 23rd he jumped onto the field and the villains’ party changed radically, only eight minutes were necessary for Villa to get into the match through Aron Ramsey. The game reached its climax, United defending the result and Aston Villa with Coutinho unleashed looking for a tie. Just four minutes later he appeared in the heart of the goal-free area to tie the game.
Everyone was looking for Phil, who had the 3-2 in his boots with his classic shot to the long post, but it was centered and did not put De Gea in trouble. The Brazilian is back, the Premier is his natural habitat and Villa Park recognized him. He left his new home with a standing ovation after rescuing the team when no one trusted the comeback.
