The Step.– Two cousins ​​from the El Paso area pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison last month after the two exchanged child pornography.

According to court documents, Ryan Gallardo, 23, of Las Cruces, and Yamil Pillado, 22, of El Paso, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and receive child pornography in July. Gallardo was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 25 years of supervision. Pillado was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison along with 20 years of supervision.

In April 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Pillado’s home, where they found several video files of girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct on his cell phone, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Pillado, who lives in El Paso, gave a statement saying he obtained most of the child exploitation material from his cousin Gallardo. Pillado was later arrested and charged in Texas, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement officers executed another search warrant at Gallardo’s apartment in Las Cruces, where his phone was found. WhatsApp evidence was then obtained and Gallardo was identified as the owner of the account. Gallardo was arrested in May 2023.

The material included conversations, sexual videos and images that the two men exchanged from 2022 to April 2023, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office.