Keenan Anderson suffered cardiac arrest after being electrocuted during an approach to police in Los Angeles

Black teacher Keenan Anderson died on January 3 after being electrocuted by police officers during an approach by the Los Angeles Police, in California, United States. He was a cousin of Patrisse Cullors, artist and founder of the anti-violence movement against black people. Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter, in Portuguese).

The death only became public on Wednesday (11.jan), when, 8 days later, the local Police Department released a video (attention, strong images) about the case. According to the corporation, Keenan would have tried to flee after having caused a traffic accident. He was approached and would have resisted the police approach.

“The police fought with [Keenan] Anderson for several minutes, using a taser [arma de eletrochoque]body weight, firm grips and joint locks to overcome your resistance”said the department.

After the police action, the professor had to be taken to a hospital in the city of Santa Monica (California). At the health unit, he had a cardiac arrest and died, according to agents. Now, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Division of Investigation are investigating the case.

In video recorded by cameras in uniforms, it is possible to watch the dialogue between Keenan and the police. “Please do not do that. Please help me. They are trying to kill me”, said the teacher. In response, one of the agents says: “Stop resisting or I will use the taser”.

“They are trying to do it to me like they did to George Floyd”, declared Keenan, referring to the murder of a 46-year-old black man in May 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (USA). George Floyd died after being strangled by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer.



through your profile on Instagram, Patrisse Cullors posted photos in memory and mourned the death of her cousin. “Keenan deserves to be alive now, his son deserves to be raised by his father”he wrote.

“Keenan, we will fight for you and all of our loved ones affected by state violence. I love you #JusticeForKeenan #BlackLivesMatter”Cullors concluded.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

The North American Movement Black Lives Matter (Vida Negras Importam) was created in 2013 in response to the acquittal of the murderer of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. He was shot dead by a police officer in Sanford, Florida, in 2012 while walking through his own neighborhood.

According to site official of the organization, the mission of the Black Lives Matter It is “eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes”.