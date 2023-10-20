Home page World

From: Marcus Giebel, Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Shani Louk’s family fears for her every day. Online, some people take advantage of this, sending nasty messages or even demanding money for false information.

Tel Aviv – The whereabouts and condition of Shani Louk have been uncertain and have been a source of great concern to her family since the 22-year-old was kidnapped by Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip about two weeks ago during Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The young woman took part in the Supernova festival in the Negev desert, which became famous worldwide because of the terrorist attack. On the festival grounds she was attacked by the radical Islamic group Hamas captured. About 200 other people across the country, including some Germans, suffered the same fate. The day marked the beginning of the Israel War.

Kidnapped by Hamas: Cousin wanted to move in with Shani Louk

The uncertainty about their fate is unbearable for the family members. Louk’s uncle Markus Waidmann, who lives in Ravensburg, has already addressed the public from Germany, as has her mother Ricarda Louk Israel. Now her cousin Tom Weintraub Louk, a filmmaker and photographer from Tel Aviv, speaks out star (Article behind a paywall). She also appears at press conferences and calls for urgent help.

The 30-year-old has a particularly close relationship with the kidnap victim: “We actually wanted to move in together soon. She came to me with a lot of things, she knew I wouldn’t judge anything and that’s why she told me everything.”

Shani Louk’s cousin speaks on Instagram: “A part of my heart was kidnapped to Gaza”

She also shares her feelings on Instagram. “A part of my heart was kidnapped to Gaza. I have no words to describe the pain,” it reads. Along with the call to cut out a small white heart, pin it and take a photo of it: “So that we, the families of the abductees, don’t feel alone.”

In another post, Weintraub Louk calls on the Israeli army to speak to the families of the abductees and begin negotiations for their release. Her posts include condolences and words of encouragement. Many people show compassion and wish for strength and endurance.

Fake Twitter account spreads news about death of Hamas hostage Shani Louk

But even in the darkest hours, there are apparently people who have nothing better to do than play with other people’s feelings. Weintraub Louk reports in Stern that she is contacted via social media by people who spread fake news: “As if they wanted to drive us crazy.”

Fake accounts of her cousin are created, for example on Twitter. “One mistakenly wrote on behalf of the family: ‘It is with deep regret that we inform you of the confirmation of Shani Louk’s passing. We thank everyone who shared the photos and videos that captured her radiant smile. – the Louk family.’”

Cousin receives fake news about Shani Louk’s alleged whereabouts

She also receives news about her cousin’s alleged whereabouts. Once they even demanded money for relevant information: “But when I didn’t transfer any money to him and became suspicious, he just wrote: ‘Shani is dead anyway. Right from the start.'”

Cousins ​​and apparently also best friends: Tom Weintraub Louk (r.) is worried about the kidnapped Shani Louk. © Screenshots Instagram/@bring.shani.back and @tomweintraublouk



The English tabloid Sun had previously reported that hateful messages in Arabic were being sent via SMS from the cell phone of Louk’s friend, a Mexican who was also kidnapped – presumably by his kidnappers.

Sympathy for Shani Louk’s family: Positive reactions predominate

Despite everything, according to Weintraub Louk, the positive reactions outweigh the negatives. Regardless of all these experiences on social media, she says of herself: “My mood constantly fluctuates from great hope to deep despair and depression.”

She also continues to receive “terrible news”: “We have seen a video that shows Shani with a serious head injury and we know that she is not getting any medical help. The Red Cross has not, to my knowledge, gained access to any kidnapped person.”

Weintraub Louk was already convinced that her cousin, who works as a tattoo artist, had been kidnapped to the Gaza Strip. She undoubtedly recognized her in a video shared shortly after the attack, “with her long dreadlocks and tattoos. That’s when I had a panic attack.” She couldn’t bear to watch the entire video.

“I wrote to every German minister”: Cousin fights for Shani Louk

Above all, she hopes for Germany, where part of the family lives. “I have written to every single German minister to get help,” emphasizes Weintraub Louk: “Germany’s strength is to negotiate.” This must happen “today”: “Germany must also put pressure on the USA so that they can do theirs Use connections.”

She also addresses the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Also because it responds to violence with violence. “Now Israel is bombing Gaza. This could also affect the kidnapped people,” fears the artist: “We families want an answer to one question: Have you given up the hostages? Are you still trying to save her? Or do we no longer have to have any illusions about it? If you have given up the hostages, stand by it and at least tell us.”

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Moritz Bletzinger before publication.