Courts The Judicial Agency supports the study on guarantees of judicial independence

In his opinion, Finland must also be prepared for the fact that those in power will attack the rule of law at some point in the future.

Judicial Office supports a study on guarantees of judicial independence. The agency announced its position on Friday morning.

The report was proposed by the President of the Supreme Administrative Court Kari Kuusiniemi. He presented the report in his speech at Administrative Court Day in March. Kuusiniemi ended his speech by stating that the time to do the investigation is now.

Kuusiniemi also spoke about his proposal in detail on Tuesday last week in Helsingin Sanomat. According to Kuusiniemi, Finland must also be prepared for the fact that those in power will attack the rule of law at some point in the future.

In Finland, legislation leaves governments relatively easy to influence the work of the courts. Their operation is not regulated very precisely in the Constitution.

The purpose of the report would be to ensure that the courts retain their independence even if a future government questions the rule of law.

Sweden has begun a similar study of its own situation.

Judicial Office welcomes the proposal. It says it is ready to take part in the investigation and says it has already communicated the matter to the Ministry of Justice.

The agency states in its press release that the structural independence of the courts in Finland was further strengthened at the beginning of 2020, when the Court Office began operations. The Agency transferred most of the central administrative functions of the judiciary previously held by the Ministry of Justice. The courts are independent in relation to the Judicial Office.