Courts The independence of the Finnish courts would not necessarily last for an undemocratic government – the President of the Supreme Administrative Court believes that an investigation must be launched urgently

The legislation leaves governments relatively easy to influence the work of the courts. Their operation is not regulated very precisely in the Constitution.

Politicians According to the experts interviewed by HS, they could, if they so wished, influence the operation of the courts in various ways inappropriately in Finland too, if undemocratic forces came to power.

One way could be for the government to make the judiciary self-loyal by drastically increasing the number of judges and forcing the previous judiciary to resign by lowering the retirement age.

The highest President of the Administrative Court (KHO) Kari Kuusiniemen In Finland’s opinion, we must also be prepared for the fact that those in power will attack the rule of law at some point in the future.

In Finland’s opinion, Kuusiniemi should launch a study on the guarantees of the independence of the courts.

The purpose of the report would be to ensure that the courts retain their independence even if a future government questions the rule of law.

The President of the Supreme Administrative Court proposed making the report in his speech at the Administrative Court Day in March. Kuusiniemi ended his speech by stating that the time to do the investigation is now.

“It may be too late later,” he said.

Sweden has begun a similar study of its own situation.

Now President Kuusiniemi explains in more detail why the investigation should be started and what things could be deceiving in the Finnish legal system.

Let’s start with the basics.

Why is the independence of the judiciary important at all?

Kuusiniemi reminds that according to the classical doctrine of the triad of state power, the executive, legislative and judicial powers must belong to different bodies. The Finnish Constitution is also based on this doctrine.

The role of the courts is to independently enforce the law – even when the highest decision-makers in the state are suspected of making illegal decisions.

An independent judiciary contributes to ensuring that the incumbent cannot act in any way. Citizens, in turn, can have recourse to the courts if the state has acted unlawfully against them.

The government or parliament cannot influence individual court decisions. Instead, Parliament can influence the work of the courts by amending legislation within the limits set by the Constitution.

Kuusiniemi says it has awakened to consider the sustainability of the independence of the judiciary in August 2018. At that time, President of the Swedish Supreme Administrative Court Mats Melin gave a keynote speech at the centenary of the Finnish Supreme Administrative Court.

Melin drew attention to the fact that in Sweden and Finland the independence of the judiciary has not been properly safeguarded in the Constitution.

If the functioning of the courts is not specified in the Constitution, individual governments can, if they wish, influence their operation relatively easily.

In this case, a majority of one vote is enough to amend ordinary legislation when voting on a bill in Parliament. Changing the Constitution is much more difficult than this.

“I still couldn’t see this issue as a groundbreaking problem in 2018. I thought that in an established democracy, things go well, even though not all things are provided for in the constitution, ”says Kuusiniemi.

International According to Kuusiniemi, events in recent years have shown that the issue of securing the functioning of the courts at the constitutional level is still very important.

He cites Poland and Hungary as particularly clear examples of EU countries that have been convicted by the European Court of Justice of violating the rule of law.

Problems have also arisen in other Western countries.

Iceland, for example, was convicted last year at the European Court of Human Rights of violating the rule of law. The country’s justice minister had ignored the expert council’s proposals on the appointment of judges and chosen less deserving personal favorites for the posts.

Kuusiniemi the events in the United States in particular were startling.

There the presidential election lost Donald Trump and his support forces seek to question the outcome of the election. His supporters broke into the convention hall.

“A large crowd believed in the falsification of the election result and was ready for rebellion. If this can happen in the United States, should we also be prepared? We are not immune to something similar happening here, ”says Kuusiniemi.

According to Kuusiniemi, there have also been worrying developments in Finland.

He cites as examples violence and harassment against political decision-makers and candidates, hate speech, the dissemination of false information, and the painting of officials.

When asked, Kuusiniemi strongly denies that the poll success of the Basic Finns or any other individual party was the cause of his concern about the independence of the judiciary.

What are the potential risk areas for the current Finnish judiciary?

“They can be found by looking at what cases in other countries have led to judgments in the European Court of Justice. There have been cases where the retirement age of judges of the highest courts, ie the mandatory retirement age, has been changed. In this case, an attempt has obviously been made to get the oldest members away so that the government can appoint loyal judges, ”says Kuusiniemi.

The government could also pursue a similar goal by significantly increasing the number of judges in the highest courts.

Such a procedure could also be possible in Finland, as the Constitution does not specify the retirement age of judges or the number of judges of the highest courts.

“They can be changed by ordinary legislation. A simple majority of the votes in Parliament is enough, ”says Kuusiniemi.

Kuusiniemi the proposal to clarify the guarantees of the independence of the judiciary is supported by the previous president of the Supreme Court From Pauliine Koskelo and Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki From Kimmo Campfire.

Koskelo currently works as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights. In his view, “the scrapping of the rule of law in several countries over the past decade is a very serious problem”.

“This disease can spread too. The self-defense mechanisms of the rule of law should be in good shape against such a risk. Vulnerabilities should be addressed in a timely manner. “

According to Koskelo, it is possible to try to improperly influence the courts also through funding, among other things. The budget is vested in the government and parliament, and the funding of the judiciary is not particularly secure.

As a president of the Supreme Court, Koskelo says that he has had to fight against the fact that the activities of the courts are not directed with earmarked funding.

“The devil can also hide in various procedural details. In Poland, the Constitutional Court was ordered by law to deal with cases on a first-come, first-served basis. The exclusion of prioritization based on the quality and importance of things was intended to paralyze operations so that important and urgent issues could not be addressed in time, ”says Koskelo.

Professor Kimmo Nuotio sees the position of the public prosecutor as one of the possible risk points.

“I think it would be good if the position of the public prosecutor was as secure against dismissal as that of a judge. After all, the previous public prosecutor was dismissed under the Civil Servants Act, and it did not require a court-ordered appointment, ”Nuotio says.

The government dismissed the public prosecutor Matti Nissisen on the basis of an official criminal conviction in 2018. He had directed the training of the prosecutor’s office to his brother’s company, i.e. made training decisions with impediment.

The Council of State could not have dismissed the judge in the same way, as the independence of judges has been ensured by a strong right to remain in office. The removal of a judge is only possible by a court decision.