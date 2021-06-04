One recurring story and a criminal style that has become familiar, but it is still feasible – unfortunately – with victims who seem disconnected from reality, the media and the various awareness campaigns launched by the relevant agencies.

Talking here about crimes of electronic luring, especially those targeting men, as the victim roams social networks and spends a long time on dating applications, until he thinks that he has caught a valuable catch represented by a beautiful young woman, often with European or Latin features, and she responds to him quickly not A sane person can imagine her, but he believes that she has fallen into his net, if the conversation between them is about friendship or an emotional relationship, or he resorts to using the language of money, if she has presented herself from the beginning as a masseuse in a massage center.

What happens later is that she offers him to come to her residence or work, so he does not hesitate for a moment to do so, and when he arrives there he finds an unpleasant surprise waiting for him, which is that another woman who spoke to him is completely different from the owner of the beautiful picture, and he also finds her partners who assault and steal him under duress, and they may continue to photograph and blackmail him so that he does not turn to the police.

There is no doubt that the victims of these crimes bear some responsibility, but in the end they remain victims, and this is how the security and judicial agencies deal with them, but it is necessary for all of us to realize that the professionals of this criminal method play on the psychological chord of the victim, so the fake girl uses very soft language, so she communicates with him To the stage of fascination and disbelief that he will have this beauty, so when he offers to meet her, he does not hesitate to accept that, and this is what is called in criminal psychology the “reward”, so he falls into the trap and forgets all the warnings that he may have heard or read about!

It is very necessary not to submit to these criminals, even if the crime goes beyond filming and extortion, and the victim must resort to the competent authorities that provide him with protection and complete confidentiality.

The UAE legislator was also keen to tighten the penalty for this crime. According to the text of Article 344 of Federal Penal Code No. 3 of 1987, “Whoever detains a person or deprives him of his freedom illegally by any means, whether by himself or through others, shall be punished with temporary imprisonment. Life imprisonment if the act is committed by deception or accompanied by the use of cruelty or threats of death or serious harm or acts of physical or psychological torture, or if the act is committed by two or more persons, or by a person carrying a weapon, or if the period of kidnapping, imprisonment or deprivation of liberty exceeds one month Or if the victim was a female or a juvenile, or if the purpose of the act was gain, revenge, or assault on honor.

