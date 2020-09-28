A Delhi court has questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as to why it did not interrogate its former CBI directors Ranjit Sinha, AP Singh and Alok Verma in a bribery case filed in February 2017 against millionaire meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

In the FIR, the CBI had alleged that Qureshi acted as a middleman for some bureaucrats apart from his job as a meat exporter. It was alleged in the FIR that Qureshi also assisted AP Singh, who retired as CBI chief in 2012.

CBI Special Court Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal asked the agency several questions. He said, “Why is the CBI dragging its feet in a case involving the role of two of its ex-directors? This may prove that they are not very keen to pursue the investigation in relation to them.”

The judge said that the role of two of the CBI’s ex-directors (AP Singh and Ranjit Sinha) in this case is under investigation. An honest investigation is needed in this matter. He said this in his order of 26 September.

The judge said that the image of the CBI as a major investigative agency is worth revisiting. It would have to be escalated to investigate charges against two of its former chiefs at the same time. When any organization or organization finds itself standing at a crossroads, it has to take the right path.

The court also sought to know from the agency why it did not logically bring the case to the investigation using methods of investigation and trial such as search and detention of potential suspects. The court asked the CBI whether the alleged role played by Verma in stopping the investigation was investigated. The judge asked the CBI whether the investigation would go on indefinitely in the absence of a specific deadline?

In its reply, the CBI told the court on 26 September that so far 544 documents had been collected and 63 (including three named accused) witnesses had been examined. It said that the previous investigating officer Davinder Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police had proposed to arrest Moin Akhtar Qureshi, Pradeep Koneru, Aditya Sharma and Satish Babu Sana.

A case was registered against Rakesh Asthana, former Special Director of CBI and the motion could not be processed. Several potential witnesses are yet to be investigated to complete the investigation in the case. Now the case will be heard on 27 October.