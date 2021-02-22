The head of the Family Guidance Department at the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Ahmed Abdul Karim, said that the common negative mental image of the “mother-in-law,” whether she is the mother of the husband or the mother of the wife, does not match the reality in the majority of cases, considering that “it is unfair to hold her responsible for the complexity The marital life of a son or daughter, because of her constant motivation to interfere in their affairs.

He revealed to Emirates Today about positive interventions that contributed to containing violent marital disputes, such as the case of a mother who adopted the position of her son’s wife and forced him to give her her rights in full, and another mother intervened to prevent her son from separating from his wife, and told him that he would lose her herself if he insisted on his position.

Abdul Karim recounted an incident of a father who intervened to persuade his daughter to pardon her husband, despite his severe abuse of her.

He said that fathers’ interference in the marital life of their children absolutely is not desirable, and it leads to the occurrence of many disputes, especially in light of the conviction of some mothers that they have the right to intervene in the smallest details and express their opinion on everything related to the son, including his food, drink and clothes And the way his wife deals with him.

He added, “The presence of this type of intervention does not mean that this is the only image of the mother-in-law. On the other hand, there are positive interventions that allow the mother-in-law to reveal the authenticity of her metal, and it becomes apparent when a dispute occurs between the spouses.”

Abdul Karim said, “This kind of benign interventions helps contain the problem, the task of which has reached its severity.”

He stated that the department dealt with many cases. One of them is for a man who went to court to divorce his wife, and it was clear that he did not want to grant her her rights.

He added, “We tried to convince him to reconsider his position and reconsider his decision, but our attempts hit a solid wall of rejection and stubbornness. This continued until we received a call from his mother, in which she clearly stated that she would not allow her son to deprive his wife of her rights.

She emphasized that she would not be satisfied with him if he insisted on his position, using the phrase “We cannot do wrong to the girl of the people.”

He emphasized that this desirable behavior of the mother or “mother-in-law” is not exceptional, but rather is keen on many mothers who consider the son’s wife as a daughter, pointing to another case of a man who insisted on divorcing his wife as well, and resorted to the court, but he was surprised by an impenetrable dam standing in his face, He is his mother who told him in clear language that she would not allow him to enter her house if he divorced his wife, and she asked him to change his idea “because marriage is not a game or a trivial and superficial relationship that can be eliminated at the first problem or disagreement.” The son actually responded and his married life continued.

Abdul Karim said that “the positive role is not limited to mothers, as fathers can play an effective role in containing marital disputes, especially the wife’s father, because the daughter is emotionally attached to her father, and considers him the back and the bond even after her marriage, so either he interferes negatively with exaggeration in protecting her, as if she is not Married, or positively, by enhancing her husband’s image, and making her aware of the importance of containing and caring for him.

He added that one of the cases recorded by the department was a wife who was neglected, betrayed and ill-treated by her husband, so she decided to separate from him and resorted to the court, noting that the husband admitted his mistake and apologized, but refused to forgive him.

Abdul Karim indicated that he had to return to her father, so he talked to him calmly and asked the father for a chance to think and return to her. The next day, he told him that he had persuaded his daughter to return to her husband on the condition that the latter signed an agreement binding him in good treatment.

Among the cases, also, a man came to the department for divorce, finished all procedures and then disappeared. He called him to find out the developments and inquire about the reason for his absence. The man responded that his parents had forced him to withdraw his decision, and they strictly told him: “If you divorce her, you do not know us and we do not know you.”

Abdul Karim emphasized that parents are the first line of defense for their children, as they are either a guarantee to protect the marriage, or a cause of conflict and divorce.

Contain marital disputes

The head of the Family Guidance Department at the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Ahmed Abdul Karim, confirmed that the husband has a responsibility to set clear rules for dealing between his wife and his family, advising the parents whose married son resides with them at home to deal wisely and not to interfere in every small and big situation, because the family interferes in the affairs of Spouses are among the main causes of disagreements and divorce, especially when the mother enters the spouses without permission, and makes notes on everything she sees.

He explained that the husband must be wise because if he sided with one of them, whether his mother or his family as a party, or his wife as another, the problems would exacerbate, but he had to balance between the two parties, pointing out that a husband spoke to him recently because of the exacerbation of the dispute between his wife and sisters, so he asked him not to interfere and ignore them Some time, and when he spoke to him the next day, he replied, laughing, “They are in the market together.”

He pointed out that the wife, on the other hand, should be patient and not stop at every comment, trying to incite her husband against his family. Small pitfalls are present in every home and trivial matters must be overlooked and life should not be transformed into a continuous war.

He pointed out that he is always keen to encourage the positive experiences of mothers or fathers who use their life and marital experiences to educate their children from new husbands, especially since the sanctity of marriage was previously firm and strong than the present time, so children need advice and guidance, instead of fueling and escalating differences with non-interference Healthy.

– A father saves his daughter’s marriage with “wisdom” … and the husband pledges to treat her well in writing.





