Courts of border districts of Kursk region operate in the regional center

The courts of the border districts of Kursk Oblast continue to operate despite the difficult situation. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the united press service of the courts of the region.

Hearings on cases are held in Kursk: Belovsky and Glushkovsky District Courts have moved to the Kirovsky District Court of Kursk on Respublikanskaya Street, 42V; Sudzhansky and Bolshesoldatsky District Courts now work in the building of the Kursky District Court on Gorky Street, 55A; Rylsky and Lgovsky District Courts – in the Leninsky District Court of Kursk on Lenina Street, 108; Khomutovsky, Korenevsky District Courts and the Kurchatovsky City Court – in the Promyshlenny District Court of Kursk on Energetikov-2 Street, 19.

The press service noted that applications from citizens and organizations are accepted to the Kurchatov City Court directly in its building in the city of Kurchatov on Kosmonavtov Street, 1.

The Ministry of Defense is building up forces in the border area, where active military actions with Ukrainian formations continue. The Russian army is striking, preventing attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance deeper into the region in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attacked the positions of Russian troops near the settlements of Oleshnya and Nikolayevo-Daryino. To do this, they used 11 tanks and more than 20 combat armored vehicles.

The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and is currently heavily damaged.