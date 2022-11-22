Associations of members of the Courts of Auditors released a joint note this Monday (21.Nov.2022) expressing “repudiation” against the statements made by Minister Augusto Nardes, of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), that there was a “very strong movement in the barracks” Brazilian.

The document is signed by Atricon (Association of Members of the Courts of Accounts of Brazil) –an entity that speaks for the ministers of the TCU and the counselors of the state Courts of Accounts–, by the CNPTC (National Council of Presidents of the Courts of Accounts) and by the IRB (Rui Barbosa Institute). Here’s the full of the note (231 KB).

The associations classified Nardes’ audio as a “serious damage to democratic legitimacy and the legal system, in a context that is also incompatible with the performance of the Judiciary of Accounts, which owes absolute fidelity to the rules of regency”.

“At the same time, the entities emphasize the performance of the Federal Court of Auditors, including in the recent electoral process, marked by legality and commitment to the fundamental principles of the Republic, aspects also well evidenced in the participation of its president in office, Minister Bruno Dantas, at the meeting of the National Council of Presidents of the Courts of Auditors, held on November 17”continues the document.

Nardes’ speech was sent on Whatsapp to a group of people linked to agribusiness. Here’s the full (36 KB) of the audio transcript.

“We took a while, but luckily we woke up. What will happen now? There is a very strong movement in the barracks. I think it’s a matter of hours, days, a week or two at the most. Or maybe less than that, which will happen a strong outcome in the nation. Unpredictable. Therefore, this citizen’s speech is to awaken the rural producer as well because it’s no use just truck drivers working”, said Nardes.

Nardes also states in the audio that he spoke with the president’s team Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and that he is not well because of a leg injury. However, he states that he is hopeful of recovering and improving his physical condition and that the president “will certainly be able to face what will happen in the country🇧🇷

At the end of the audio, Nardes says that he did his part in 2014, when he was president of TCU, and that he warned the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) about “what was going to happen in the country”🇧🇷 The following year, Nardes was rapporteur for the accounts of the then President of the Republic and presented a report on the rejection, which caused the impeachment of the former president.

🇧🇷They never accepted the dialogue, they went to the confrontation and now it’s a decisive confrontation, they are going to come to a confrontation that we all know what the consequences are, but we took a very important decision in 2015, when I had the courage in 130 years for first time to take an attitude of disapproving the accounts because we found 340 billion in 2015 and 2016 and everything shows that it will happen again”, said Nardes at the end of the audio.

In a note sent to Power360the minister stated that he deeply regrets the interpretation given about an audio “unpretentious hurriedly recorded and directed to a group of friends🇧🇷 He also reinforced thatperemptorily repudiates demonstrations of an anti-democratic nature and coup plotters, and reiterates its defense of legality and republican institutions🇧🇷

Here is the full statement from the associations:

“Public Note

“The Association of Members of the Courts of Accounts of Brazil (Atricon), the National Council of Presidents of the Courts of Accounts (CNPTC) and the Ru Barbosa Institute (IRB), renewing the commitments assumed in the Letter of Rio de Janeiro, published in the last On November 18th, during the National Meeting of External Control Bodies – in which the role of the Courts of Accounts in the defense of democracy and republican institutions was reaffirmed, as well as their relevance in favor of good government management – ​​they came to public to express his repudiation of the content of a recent audio message from Minister Augusto Nardes, which is now subject to reconsideration on his part.

“The announced retraction puts the matter in new terms. However, there was a serious threat to democratic legitimacy and the legal system, in a context that was also incompatible with the performance of the Audit Judiciary, which owes absolute fidelity to governing norms (especially the Organic Law of the National Judiciary).

“At the same time, the entities emphasize the performance of the Federal Court of Auditors, including in the recent electoral process, marked by legality and commitment to the fundamental principles of the Republic, aspects also well evidenced in the participation of its president in office, Minister Bruno Dantas, at the meeting of the National Council of Presidents of the Courts of Auditors, held on November 17.

“Atricon and CNPTC reiterate that the Brazilian Courts of Accounts act with independence and impersonality, in order to comply with and enforce the rules and principles established in the Brazilian Constitution, in light of the rule of law and the democratic regime Brasília, 21 November 2022.

“Association of Members of the Audit Courts of Brazil – Atricon.

National Council of Presidents of the Courts of Accounts – CNPTC. Rui Barbosa Institute – IRB.”

Read the full transcription of the audio of TCU Minister Augusto Nardes:

🇧🇷Dear Sartori, as I am a magistrate and I judge many things that are happening in Brazil, practically a lot goes through the Federal Court of Auditors, there are 9 of us there, and the situation is very complex, very complex, it is the worst moment that the nation will live, but maybe it’s important to be able to recover, even by the testimony of this truck driver who shows the vision that everyone is having there is no more…

“The nation’s intellectuals today can hear what people have been thinking for a long time about the most humble people in the nation and who have a vision of the country as a whole. Today, we are a conservative society that does not accept the changes that are being imposed. Awakened, this is very important. Back in the 1980s, when I came back from Europe, I tried to create a movement with a group of specialists and a professor of constitutional law, César Saldanha Júnior, who is now a little out of action there in Porto Alegre, to oppose all this transformation that ended happening in Brazil.

“We created an institute, anyway, we did classes to defend the market economy, capital. But we were overcome by the incompetence of all of us. Dear that we fought a lot, I had at the time talking with Ernesto Geisel, with the leaders of the time, João Figueiredo, who did not have a vision that we had to make a transition with a parliamentary system, and choose a prime minister and strengthen the market economy with principles that could guide the nation. Now comes Bolsonaro who woke up conservative society and today everyone is on the streets defending these principles.

“We took a while, but luckily we woke up. What will happen now? There is a very strong movement in the barracks. I think it’s a matter of hours, days, a week or two at the most, or perhaps less than that, for a strong outcome to happen in the nation. Unpredictable. Therefore, this citizen’s speech is to wake up the rural producer too because it’s no use just truck drivers working. We will lose? Yes, we are going to lose something, but the situation for the future of the nation could unfold in a positive way, despite this main conflict that we should have in the next few days or hours.

“I spoke at length with Bolsonaro’s team this week, he is not well, he has a leg injury, a very significant skin disease, but he still has hope, right? He hopes to recover and improve his physical situation, and he will certainly be able to face what will happen in the country. Will there be any changes regarding this? Only that there is a capitulation on the part of some important members and leaders who feel that everything is going to a social conflict in the Brazilian nation [sic]🇧🇷

“I can’t say much because I have a lot of information, but I wanted to pass it on to you, Sartori, and to your team at the agro that I know all the leaders and I know the importance of the agro.

“Even when back there we negotiated the session cycle, I was the leader of the ruralist group, I articulated the union in 17 states to put 20,000 people in Brasília in 99. We burned machines, tractors, we made a fuss. We even made a career here for more than 2,000 people together with my dear friend Sperotto and so many leaders who accompany you there, and this team from Agro Brasil. So I know all the steps we have to do.

“I did my part in 2014. I was president, I warned the president in 2012, 2013, what was going to happen in the country, unfortunately we did not manage to dialogue at the time. They never accepted dialogue, they went to the confrontation and now it’s a decisive confrontation. They are going to come to a confrontation that we all know what the consequences are, but we took a very important decision in 2015, when I had the courage in 130 years for the 1st time to take an attitude of disapproving the accounts because we found R$ 340 billion in 2015 and 2016 and everything shows that it will happen again🇧🇷