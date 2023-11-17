Courts | It takes up to seven years to settle a dispute – These reasons block the Finnish legal system

District courts in the capital region in particular are congested. The problem is repeated in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Helsinki and the rest of Finland, there are huge differences in how quickly the district courts of the region are able to resolve criminal and dispute cases.

There are differences of several months in the processing times, according to recent statistics from the Office of the Judiciary. In practice, the differences mean that people in different parts of the country are in an unequal position when they have to handle their legal affairs in the district court of their place of residence.

The situation is not going to get any easier right away. The Court Office calculates that it will take years to clear the backlog.

While in the district court of Helsinki, for example, it takes almost eight months to resolve a criminal case, in the district court of South Karelia and Pirkanmaa, for example, it takes only three months.

If the matter still goes to the Court of Appeal, the situation will only get worse in terms of duration.

Lawyer Jussi Ikosella have experience with this.

“Unfortunately, this is an eternal theme. It specifically applies to the big courts of the capital region, i.e. the Helsinki district court and the court of appeals, and to some extent also the district court of Western Uusimaa. The situation is difficult.”

Ikonen gives an example of what a big dispute can turn into at its worst. He has handled a dispute related to an IT service contract that started in 2018.

“There was a verdict from the district court in early 2022 and the other party appealed. Now February 2025 was set as the hearing date in the Court of Appeal. The verdict will probably come in the summer or fall of 2025, so by then it will already be a seven-year process. That is a remarkably long time.”

“ “People in themselves are good professionals, but when there is not enough time, then it is not enough.”

Ikonen reminds that the long processing times do not apply to all cases, but specifically to criminal and dispute cases of large entities.

“The reason for this is limited resources. It’s already difficult when you try to find the dates of the hearing that suit all parties involved in the calendars.”

According to him, there are too few people in the courts dealing with cases.

“People in themselves are good professionals, but when there is not enough time, then it is not enough.”

An icon mentions the one drawn up by the Bar Association work method reformwhich proposes, among other things, the following procedure to speed up the proceedings: when the case starts, the traditional cycle of statements between the parties with deadlines is not started.

Instead, the judge should, for example, hold a Teams meeting, a kind of organizational session where the matter is scheduled and focused on the essentials.

“But of course, the best way to remedy the situation is for the state to direct more money to the section and get more handlers.”

According to Ikonen, the result of the situation, especially in the business world, is that companies increasingly want to settle their disputes in arbitration.

“There, the matter will be finally resolved within a year.”

In the Helsinki District Court, the average processing time for a criminal case is almost eight months, while the average for the whole country is a little over five months.

Court Office the general manager Riku Jaakkolan according to, there have been big differences in processing times for years.

The congestion in the capital region can be explained, among other things, by the fact that the biggest and longest-lasting disputes and crimes in the country are mostly dealt with in the big district courts in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa.

These three large district courts “feed” the Court of Appeal of Helsinki, which then takes on their burden.

“All three are very congested, and their congestion is kind of repeated in the Helsinki Court of Appeal,” says Jaakkola.

This too can clearly see from the statistics. In Helsinki’s Court of Appeal, a criminal case takes an average of more than nine months, and in Turku seven months, but in Eastern Finland’s Court of Appeal in Kuopio, only three and a half.

“But the goal of the Helsinki Court of Appeal is that after five years, the backlog will have been cleared, if the funding remains.”

In October, the state distributed just under 20 million euros to the courts to hire additional staff. Jaakkola is satisfied with the solution in itself, but he thinks the amount should be ten million euros higher.

In addition to that, more than six million euros would be needed for four years to clear the congestion, says Jaakkola. The figures are based on the Government’s report.

“ “If we don’t get more prosecutors, these backlogs on the criminal side will not go away.”

“Situation picture it has become clear, there is congestion. You can clearly see it here in the house,” says the Helsinki District Court laaman Sirpa Pakkala.

He has worked in his current position for more than a year and previously as a layman of the District Court of Southern Ostrobothnia.

Pakkala cites examples of hearings that tend to slow down: cases that require interpreters, hearings that are canceled due to the absence of the parties involved, and the lack of control over the lives of some defendants in criminal cases.

He also believes that allocating additional funding specifically to the capital region would bring better legal protection to the people of the region. At the same time, another significant predicament is on the horizon.

“Now the biggest concern is that hopefully the prosecutors will also receive additional funding. If we don’t get more prosecutors, these backlogs on the criminal side will not disappear anywhere.”

Pakkala presents his opinion on how many more judges the Helsinki District Court would need.

“With the addition of forty judges, the backlog could start to break down, but you can’t demand that and get it in an instant. That would also require almost as many additional prosecutors.”