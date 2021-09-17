The Dubai Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling acquitting a (European) man of the charge of stealing two Rolex watches, one of which is valued at about 38,000 dirhams, from a car of a (Gulf Arab) man after it was opened in a technical way, using a device that hacked the car’s programming, according to the Public Prosecution’s investigations.

The Court of Appeal was reassured in its merits of the evidence that did not enjoy the reassurance of the Court of First Instance, which prompted it to convict the accused and sentence him to three months in prison and a fine of 38,000 dirhams, and then deportation.

The victim stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, that he left his car in one of the parking lots adjacent to a café in the Business Bay area, with two Rolex watches inside, which he bought from an auction, one of which is worth 38,000 dirhams, (while the investigations were devoid of the price of the second hour), and after his departure and leaving the place When he arrived at his home, he discovered the theft of the two watches and wrote a report to the police.

While the accused admitted, in the arrest report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that he brought a device with him from a European country, which could hack the car system by connecting it to the vehicle’s rear light wire, and through it he was able to open it and steal the two watches, and sold them to an (Arab) person for an amount of 6,500 euros, and the latter traveled to Europe and did not give him the money despite knowing that the two watches were stolen.

For his part, the legal representative of the accused, lawyer Muhammad Al-Najjar, pleaded before the Criminal Court that the arrest of his client was invalid due to the absence of flagrante delicto, stressing in the defense memorandum that the case was devoid of evidence and reasonableness, and he also challenged his client’s confession.

Al-Najjar said that the police stated that the accused used a device to open the car, and that they arrested him in the act of another crime, but they did not bring this device or explain where the money he got for these hours or the recording of the cameras.

After examining the case, the Criminal Court confirmed that it was not satisfied with the existing evidence, as it was devoid of technical evidence such as the suspect’s fingerprints on the vehicle, the device he used or the stolen items, and ruled his innocence.

For its part, the Public Prosecution appealed the verdict of acquittal before the Court of Appeal, noting that the ruling violated what was established in the papers from the confession of the accused in the police report and the prosecution’s investigations.

While the legal representative of the accused, lawyer Muhammad Al-Najjar, requested the confirmation of the acquittal for its correct application of the law, since the case papers were devoid of evidence of the validity of the accusation.

After examining the appeal, the Court of Appeal stated in the merits of the ruling that the ruling of the Court of First Instance was correct, because even if the court doubted the validity of the accusation or the insufficiency of the evidence, it is conditional that it adhere to the established facts in the papers, which are based on the certainty of a court The appeal is based on the fact that the victim noticed, after arriving at his home, changes in the car’s electricity, including faulty brakes and headlights, and by examining them by the agency, it was confirmed that they had been hacked.

On the other hand, the accused admitted that he used a device that could manipulate the programming of the car, opened its doors, and then stole the two watches from it.

The Court of Appeals affirmed its confidence in the truthfulness of the victim’s statements and the defendant’s confessions, even if he later retracted them, not paying attention to the invalidity of his arrest and the invalidity of his confessions.



