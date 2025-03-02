Courts condemn the Ayuso government to compensate for dozens of family doctors for work overload

Courts ratify that primary care health health workers have suffered work overload for years. From Valdemoro to Cercedilla, sentences of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) and Supreme Cars confirm that the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso must compensate with 8,000 euros per head to a total of 36 family doctors for how the situation of Madrid public health until 2022 affected their occupational health. Judicial resolutions report how the Ministry came to claim without success that the 2022 doctors strike prevented the Administration from fulfilling its obligation in terms of occupational risk prevention.

Condemns the Community of Madrid for the “flagrant breach” of the labor protection of doctors

The complaints that the professionals of the public health of Madrid have been exposing in the streets through the ‘White Marea’ materialized in a lawsuit before the courts in 2020 by the Primary Care Association moves. The health and physical integrity of the health healthies, he explained, was at risk due to lack of means and occupational risk prevention plans. In health centers throughout the city but also from different municipalities in the community.

The result was a judgment of the Supreme Court that established firm that the Community of Madrid and its Ministry of Health, for years, had violated the rights of primary care workers. He partially estimated the appeal of the Regional Administration and refused to force the Ministry to make a occupational risk prevention plan or establish patient quotas, but maintained the rest of the pronouncements: “The Community of Madrid violates the rights of primary care doctors and pediatricians in the field of physical integrity and health by not having completely endowed with the means and protection measures in their workplace of occupational hazards ”.

The individual demands of family and primary care for their conditions in those years arrived in cascade and, as Eldiario.es has been able to verify, the courts have resolved at least 39 in favor of their claims. Condemas identical to the Ministry of Health to compensate with 8,000 euros to each of them for “moral damages”, major amounts in cases where they have managed to prove additional damages, for example doctors who had to take a decrease in anxiety.

The vast majority of these sentences have been issued by the TSJM, which sometimes has reduced the initial compensation of more than 20,000 euros established by social courts, and two of them have been ratified by Supreme cars that refuse to increase those amounts again. Sources of the case explain to eldiario.es that there are dozens of cases more pending resolution by the court.

Judicial resolutions that recognize this work overload affect health centers throughout the city: Vallecas, Argüelles, Linear City, Moncloa, Pacific, Moratalaz, Villaverde, Carabanchel, Ventilla and Sales. But also in other locations in the region: Valdemoro, Leganés, Getafe, Cercedilla, Torrejón de Ardoz, Navalcarnero, Alcorcón and Fuenlabrada. And at the Gregorio Marañón hospital in the capital.

The compensation, among all, touch the 300,000 euros, and many of the cases have already been declared firm and the doctors have charged those amounts. The last case resolved by the Superior Court of Madrid in favor of the toilets is that of a family doctor at the ‘Park Loranca’ health center in Fuenlabrada, one of the most populated cities in the south.

Labor Inspection Requirements

The Community of Madrid, throughout the process, tried to justify the situation of public health and its primary care in which the regulations for the prevention of occupational hazards have been in force since 2019, but that the pandemic “prevented displaying its preventive activity.” Something that the judges have ruled out: “It is notorious that the pandemic situation evolved positively during the year 2022 and 2023,” the TSJM replied.

The administration directed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso also claimed that the strike of doctors of the late 2022 also prevented correctly developing this prevention of occupational hazards. The judges explain that “it is not relevant” and emphasizes that, precisely, that strike “was indissoluidedly associated with the aforementioned breach of obligations.” Protests that included enclosures in the Ministry of Health and that were distributed in March 2023 after reaching an agreement with the department that Enrique Ruiz Escudero then directed.

These sentences also reflect that the Labor Inspection made several requirements to the Community of Madrid from November 2022 to January 2023, confirming at one point the “breach” of the regional administration with its obligations in this regard. The Ministry claimed that within that period it had “prepared manuals and undertaken dissemination measures in relation to occupational risk prevention” and specifically in health centers.

Several cases of primary care professionals are paralyzed waiting for the resolution of a new lawsuit between the Ministry, which today directs Fatima Matute, and the unions for the current state of the prevention of occupational hazards in the region. On April 10, a new judicial view will take place in the TSJ of Madrid to elucidate the existence and validity of that protocol.

Justice confirms the condemnation to the Community of Madrid for not protecting the labor health of doctors



From the Community of Madrid they defend that it exists since 2019, that the pandemic hindered its full implementation and that, at present, the willingness of the Regional Administration to the fact that the Occupational Risk Plan works in full performance is total, maintaining negotiations with the representatives of the workers.