A Dubai policeman saw two men crouching on another man on Damascus Street in front of a bank branch, then they ran away, followed them and took the necessary measures, to later arrest an African gang of eight accused who specialized in targeting bank customers and robbed them after being monitored inside the bank by a woman It determines the target and then tells its accomplices to attack and rob it under duress. Six defendants in attendance and two fugitives in absentia were referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which started their trial.

In detail, the investigations of the Public Prosecution revealed that the eight defendants and others on the run tracked down a 69-year-old partner in a company after he withdrew 190,000 dirhams of employee salaries from a bank on Damascus Street, then attacked and assaulted him and stole the money from him and fled.

The victim (Asian) said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that at ten thirty in the morning he went to the bank to pay the salaries of his company’s workers, withdrew 190,000 dirhams and put it in an envelope, then went out to his car, which is about 40 meters from the bank, and when he arrived and opened the door, He was surprised by a person assaulting him violently, punching him in the face, chest and back until he fell to the ground, pinned him and removed the last envelope from him, then fled.

For his part, a Dubai Police sergeant said that at the same time he was passing through Damascus Street, and saw two people crouching on the victim, trying to control him, so he stopped at the side of the road to see the situation, then saw them running away, so he followed them in his car until he saw them riding in a car driven by a third person. , so he filmed it using his phone and followed it, and informed the operations, so he asked him to leave the car and it will be pursued by the knowledge of his concerned colleagues, and during his return he saw the driver of the thieves’ vehicle climbing on the sidewalk and returning to the opposite street and then breaking the red light, pointing out that he returned to the crime scene and met the victim and asked About the incident and took his statements at the police station.

For his part, a Dubai Police officer who participated in the arrest of the gang members said that one of the defendants admitted to him that he and the rest of the defendants formed a gang among themselves and divided into two groups, the first in a vehicle driven by one of them, and stopped near the crime scene, while the other group took over the task of assaulting the gang. The victim after leaving the bank, indicating that the role of this accused was to monitor the victim after leaving the bank.

The officer added that by asking the accused, who is the only woman in the gang, she confessed that she participated in the execution of a number of thefts, including the case before the Criminal Court, pointing out that her role is to track bank customers inside the bank, then identify the appropriate victim and return to the accused’s car and indicate the target immediately. His exit from the bank, then others take over the task of attacking and assaulting him.

The witness indicated that by referring to the surveillance cameras inside the bank, the accused was seen while tracking a customer until he left the bank, then he was assaulted by two people, who stole his money and escaped from the place, explaining that investigations were intensified and security teams deployed in the places of banks until they were spotted. The suspects were arrested while visiting one of the areas, after ascertaining that their criminal methods matched the number of thefts.

Confessions of an accused

An accused in the same case admitted that one of the gang members brought him to the state after promising him to provide him with a job, and while he was with him at his residence, he saw many packages of money in his possession, and he also saw him handing over an African woman who lives with them sums of money to transfer them outside the state, then he told him that those The money is the proceeds of thefts, so he decided to participate with him in the execution of those crimes.



