Courtois has attended the media at the press conference prior to the premiere of Real Madrid in this Champions 2020-21. The Whites face Shakhtar tomorrow, Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium. Zidane’s men do not arrive at the best moment after the league defeat against Cádiz. The Madrid goalkeeper has analyzed the situation.

Champions Home: “It is very important for us. It is something very special. The start has to be good, it is important to start winning, as it will serve us a lot throughout the season.”

State of form: “I feel very good. I am in very good shape. I have continued working the same from day one until now. When you join a new team it takes time to adjust. I hope to continue helping the team day by day and continue like this.”

Ramos absence: “It is something that will have to be seen tomorrow. He is the captain and of course he will be missed. Our squad is very large, but if he cannot play there are more than qualified people.”

Bad to be the best every game ?: “Each one tries to do his job the best he can. I try to help the team in difficult moments. Now that we win more fairly, my role may be more noticeable.

Softer in defense: “I think it also depends against the teams we play. Cádiz, Valladolid and Levante defended very well and it’s not easy to break those lines and we need to put a lot of people in front of the ball and missing a pass causes complicated counterattacks. Nothing happens to receive some I shoot more. We have to focus on continuing to work well. “

Team strength: “I feel the team is just as solid. The teams change the systems to play with us. It is not always like last year. It is modern football and there is a lot of quality in the League. We have kept a clean sheet 3 times, I think we are doing well. “

They are not favorites for the Champions: “I fully trust this squad, I don’t see it that way. We can win the Champions League. Madrid always starts as favorites in this competition, then it’s up to us to prove it on the field. We have the quality to win it ”.

Football arguments to compete in the Champions League: “I am sure it is. A season is very long. Last year we played good games and we just didn’t pass. The team wants to win, to fight the Champions League. There are many other teams. We are one of the favorites, not the clear favorite. We are Madrid and we will always compete to win it like PSG, Bayern, Juve, Barça and many others. It’s the beauty of the Champions League, there are the best. Madrid will be one of the favorites to win it ”.

Priority in LaLiga: “We always focus on all the competitions we play and try to go all the way. LaLiga has 38 games, from September to May, it is important to be well in the League to be well in the Champions League. And the other way around too. We are looking forward to doing well in both competitions. Winning a league is super nice and winning the Champions League is a dream for any player. We don’t focus on one or the other. “

Lunin’s competition: “He is a great goalkeeper, he has a great future. I see him training very well. Surely when it touches him he will do well. He is competition, he is a good goalkeeper. We push each other to improve and be ready for the weekend ”.

Fear of Covid: “Each country makes the decisions it has to make so that the leagues and the Champions League can be played. There are strict protocols and you can also play the second leg. It will depend on how the pandemic evolves. Hopefully for everyone it goes better, that we can play our games and that soon there may be an audience in the stadiums ”.