Madrid (AFP)

Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois underwent a successful surgery to treat a tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee, according to what Real Madrid, the leader of the Spanish Football League, announced.

Real said in a brief statement: “Our player Thibaut Courtois underwent a successful surgery due to a tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical team, and Courtois will begin his recovery process in the coming days.”

Courtois (31 years old) suffered a new setback on Tuesday, after suffering this injury during his team’s training, and he had been absent from the field since last August, after sustaining a tear in the cruciate ligament in his left knee, before returning to training in the past few weeks.

It is unlikely that Courtois will return to Real before the end of the current season, and he will certainly not be with his country in the European Cup scheduled for next summer in Germany, after he decided this issue himself.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin won the trust of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti at the expense of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was loaned from Chelsea.

Real will face Manchester City, the English champion, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after they were drawn together, in a repeat of last season’s semi-final, when they tied in the first leg in Madrid 1-1 before the “Bluemonts” achieved a sweeping victory in the second leg on their home soil with a clean scoreline of 4-0. .

Real Madrid is steadily moving towards regaining the Spanish League title from its arch-neighbor Barcelona, ​​as it leads by 8 points over the Catalan club with nine stages remaining until the end of the season.