Terrible news for Real Madrid just two days before the white team begins its journey in the League championship with a highly demanding game against Athletic in San Mamés. Thibaut Courtois, one of the most important players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad and a bulwark last season, suffers the dreaded rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The goalkeeper was injured in the last preparatory session, from which he had to be removed on a stretcher and crying. The situation did not invite optimism from the outset and the white club confirmed the worst omens through a statement issued after subjecting him to the relevant diagnostic imaging tests.

Courtois is perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world, he will be out for at least six months and covering his gap in the squad is difficult. Real Madrid has to say if they trust the Ukrainian Lunin until at least mid-February or March or, as everything indicates, they launch themselves on the market.

In this situation, the name of David de Gea, that old object of desire of Florentino Pérez who did not sign for Real Madrid in 2015 due to bureaucratic problems that caused the fax with the agreement to arrive late at the headquarters of the then Professional Soccer League.

Now, the Spanish international goalkeeper is free on the market after ending his contract with Manchester United and not being renewed. The problem is that he received 26 million euros in salary and that the competition with Courtois would be tremendous when the Belgian recovers.