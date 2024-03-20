Real Madrid has just announced that its goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has had to undergo surgery after suffering a tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee.
“Our player Thibaut Courtois underwent successful surgery today for a tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services. Courtois will begin his recovery process in the coming days,” reads the Real Madrid statement. Madrid.
More news about Real Madrid
The goalkeeper was in the final stretch of recovery from the torn cruciate ligament he suffered last August and which has prevented him from playing this season. From the white club they were confident that he would be recovered for the Champions League tie against Manchester City, even Ancelotti said in a press conference that both he and Militao could already be part of the squad for the next Real Madrid match, which will be the March 31 against Athletic. But on the contrary, they have taken a hard blow.
Courtois jumped onto the training ground in Valdebebas on Tuesday, re-injuring himself, and had to leave the session in tears. Now, after being operated on again, he must begin the recovery process.
How long will Thibaut Courtois be out?
Real Madrid have not reported the new length of time that the Belgian goalkeeper will be out, but it is estimated that he will be out for around two months. Therefore, taking these deadlines into account, Courtois will not play any game for Real Madrid for the remainder of the season, and we will not see him reappear in an official match until the 2024/2025 season.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Courtois #operated #tearing #meniscus #knee #play #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply