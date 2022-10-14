Although Real Madrid have not yet confirmed the absence of Thibaut Courtois for the classic, the Belgian goalkeeper will not be able to defend the white team’s goal in Sunday’s classic at the Bernabéu. The sciatica that Courtois has suffered since last October 2nd and that has prevented him from playing the last four games will also leave him out of Real Madrid-Barcelona, ​​because although he continues to improve in his recovery, he continues to have pain and time is playing in his against. Although Courtois had improved in recent days and Carlo Ancelotti was confident that he would be available for the first classic of the season, Real Madrid does not want to risk such a treacherous injury, which could even complicate the goalkeeper’s physical condition with a view to the World Cup. Qatar that starts in just over a month.

Courtois, who this Friday did not exercise with the group in Valdebebas, although Real Madrid reported that he did later jump onto the pitch to touch the ball and make some saves, has not had specific goalkeeper training for two weeks, so he is not in a position to face such a demanding duel, and against the fittest striker in the League, Robert Lewandowski. “In the case of a special position such as that of goalkeeper, and so decisive, I would not risk it if I was not at least 90%”, recognized this Friday the ex-Madrid player and current LaLiga ambassador, Fernando Morientes.

Real Madrid has ruled out that Courtois’s sciatic nerve damage is the result of a herniated disc, but it has not improved as quickly as initially expected and both the club and the footballer have decided not to force his reappearance. Therefore, it will be the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin who will defend the goal of the League and European champions after having played the matches against Osasuna, Getafe and twice in the Champions League against Shakhtar. Against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Lunin managed to keep a clean sheet for Madrid for the first time this season in the league championship.

The Merenque club no longer sets deadlines with the return of Courtois, since his evolution will be followed “day by day” and he will only return to the pitch when he is fully recovered. Until now he has been working with the physios and exercising in the gym and the pool, but his sensations are still not adequate to be in the classic. Finally, he will have to give up his place to the young Lunin, who has been gaining experience and confidence in recent games and will play the first classic of his career. For Lunin it will be a litmus test, against the highest scoring team in the League, with 20 goals from Barça in eight games and almost half (nine) scored by Lewandowski. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is criticized for not being overlooked, precisely one of the many virtues that Barça’s Polish striker exhibits in the shot.

The Barça, the most goleador



Currently considered the best goalkeeper in the world, nominated to be awarded the Yashin Trophy to the most outstanding goalkeeper of 2022 on Monday, and an undisputed pillar of Real Madrid, Courtois has played the last nine classics with the white team, with different luck. The last time that Madrid faced Barcelona with a goalkeeper other than the Belgian was on January 27, 2019, when Keylor Navas occupied the goal and his team thrashed the azulgranas 0-3 in the Cup semifinals.

For Madrid it is a major setback not being able to count on Courtois against Barcelona, ​​with the respect that the Belgian international always imposes on the eternal rival, although in the last League he scored four goals at the Bernabéu. However, Ancelotti also recalls that “Lunin has a lot of quality” and that “the only thing he lacks at the moment is to accumulate experience and knowledge, because his qualities are those of a great goalkeeper.”

The one who does hope to be available for the classic is Antonio Rüdiger, after the German defender received twenty stitches after the blow to the forehead received when scoring ‘in extremis’ the equalizer for Madrid against Shakhtar. Rüdiger trained this Friday with his teammates and, if he played, he would do so with a protective mask.