Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid suffered a heavy blow, on the eve of the start of the new season of the Spanish Football League, with its Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during training today, “Thursday.”

The Royal Club said that the 31-year-old Belgian international will face a long absence and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Real added, in his statement, “After the tests carried out on our player, Thibaut Courtois, it was diagnosed that he had a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

And while the club did not specify the duration of Courtois’ absence, press reports in Spain indicated that the Belgian might miss most, if not all, of the season.

Courtois was injured during a morning training session and left crying, according to “Kadena Cup” radio, and Ukrainian Andriy Lunin replaces him, as Real is scheduled to open its season on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao.

Courtois joined Real Madrid from Chelsea after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and helped the club win two league titles in Spain and the Champions League title last year.