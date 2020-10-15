Why is it called Giraffe in video games?

Reguilón always called me a giraffe in training and has stayed there. The first day in the game I wanted to give myself a funny name and there it stayed.

It measures almost two meters, how much exactly?

When I arrived at Madrid they measured me in the medical examination and it was already two meters.

He had to abandon the concentration of Belgium. How is it going? Will it come against Cádiz?

I’m fine. After the game against Levante I felt something in the psoas. We looked at it and it was kind of tiny. If it had been a super important game for the national team, I could have played, but it was better to rest, because a very long season and weeks with many games are coming. Sometimes it helps to think about the body. Today I went back to training with the team.

Will he then be against Cádiz?

That always depends on the coach, if he puts me on or not, but I’m fine.

That a game ends and we say that Courtois was the best is good for you, but is it good for the team?

The stops I have had to make were always at key moments. Perhaps that is why it attracts more attention. Against Levante, for example, I didn’t have to intervene in the first half. We had occasions in the second; the same if we put the 0-2 or the 0-3, they would not have talked about me. I try to do my job and in the end the most important thing is the three points with the team.

Do you like it more that it is said that Courtois was the best or that he did not exist under the sticks because he did not have a job?

That in the end is the best. I think about the team, not personally. I want to do my job well and if I only have to cut one against or go over the top and I don’t have to make stops because the team is doing a good job and we won 3-0, well I was delighted. The important thing for me is to be in those moments where you get thrown once or twice. I’d rather that than have to make seven stops, obviously.

There were those who said that Courtois did not stop even taxis. Do you want to say something to those people?

I don’t need to answer that. I have always known what I have inside, what I can do. Such destructive criticism is very easy to generate debate. I have always worked hard and have not changed. I am always with constructive criticism from close people. I know when I have played a good game and when I can do better. Since my first game as a professional, even in youth, I have been like that.

It gives the feeling that criticism does not affect him.

It can affect you a bit. We are human and I also have blood and emotions. You have to know where the criticism comes from, who says it and support yourself in what the coach, the goalkeeping coach, your family, your friends tells you … I am the first to know when I have been able to stop a ball in a goal or not. I understand that we were not in a good moment nor making stops to win games. From the outside it is always very easy to give an opinion. I believe that with consistency you can get ahead and at no time have I changed my job to be where I am now.

For example, for you, did De Gea fail on Tuesday?

A goalkeeper is not an easy position. In the goal, for David they also want you to cut the ball outside the area. The ball was going very strong, I guess he was just anticipating that and they caught him a little out of place. For me it is not a very big mistake, because if the ball passes and cuts the ball it will have done very well and there is the limit in the goalkeepers. They are half-second decisions, many times they turn out well and sometimes they don’t.

You are very demanding of yourself. In what aspects do you think you can still improve?

My biggest weakness before was the game with my feet, but I have improved it. I have trained him a lot. This year we are playing from behind, taking more risks, but it helps us get the ball out. It is a constant improvement. You can always try to jump further, be stronger, faster … Apart from training with Madrid, some afternoons I work with the personal trainer to find that speed even more in the muscles. For a year I have a chef to optimize food and more energy. They’re details. When you are 20-22 years old you don’t think about it so much, but when you mature you know the important things and if you want to have a long career you have to take care of yourself.

They tell me that lately he’s obsessed with avoiding second plays …

It is a very important thing. Many times there is no option, but in training it is a constant that we do: block or clear with force, so that the ball does not stay five meters from your goal, but goes to the band or to the corner. On many occasions, goals come from the second play. It is not easy to guide the ball, but you have to look for improvement.

What has Zidane given you as a coach?

It has given me a lot of confidence. I’ve always felt that he was counting on me and it’s important. If in the difficult moments of September and October of last year you do not notice that your coach is with you, it is difficult. Soccer is often played mentally. If you can’t bear that criticism or you don’t notice that the team and the coach have confidence in you, it’s difficult. The footballer needs to be mentally well. He is also a great figure, he is a good coach and it shows with the results.

Who have you learned more from, Zidane or Simeone?

They are two different coaches. With Cholo it was more to leave the ball to the other team, defend together, press in the center of the field, leave a clean sheet (although I am doing this very well now too), take fewer risks behind … The year we won La Liga I often looked for Raúl García with my head. With Zidane it is another football. Possession is important, starting from behind … As a goalkeeper, you grow a lot, because I have had all the styles, also Conte, Mourinho … If one day I am a coach I can take the good from each one.

Would you like to be a coach one day?

I do not know yet. I have a long way to go to know what I’m going to like. I also like being with young people, with children, being a coach for children 12-13 years old.

Did it affect you, does it hurt that Atlético fans trample on your plate at Wanda, get hot with you?

It does not hurt me. It’s the rivalry between the teams and I know what it means. Inside me I know what I have given to Atlético, 200% to win those titles. On the street I meet Atleti fans and they wish me luck. Then come the derbies and that’s the beauty. They motivate me more when there is that atmosphere. It’s what I miss now, that there are no fans in the stands, that football is lived differently. If that stays in the stadiums and there are no problems on the street or with my family, I have no problems, because that is the emotion and that’s how football is lived.