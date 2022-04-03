EI Real Madrid has gotten used to going with the engine almost at idle or past revolutionsdepending on the afternoon, because he knows that if he flies out of a corner, Thibaut Courtois has his airbag. The Belgian giant’s stop to Iago Aspas with 0-1, a direct free kick replicated with a 90 degree angled dive, joins the long list of miracles than the Madridista goalkeeper in the last two seasons. That flight in Balaídos and two penalties at a time when Madrid was out of control, the stoppage of Raúl García in the Super Cup final and the maximum penalty that neutralized Messi in Parisare actions that change seasons.

Of course, the Belgian is also aware that having a job means that other facets of the game are not going as well as they should: “We have suffered, all the games I have played in Vigo have been very hard. I don’t know if we deserved to win because in the first half I made two saves. Celta move the ball well, they are very intense and in the first half we didn’t press well and they could always play and we made it a bit difficult for ourselves”.

Soccer is an immediate butterfly effect. On jurassic-park Jeff Goldblum explained it to you by telling you that the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Hong Kong generated a cascade of almost imperceptible movements that ended with a hurricane devastating the Gulf of Mexico. In Madrid it is much simpler. Shark he flutters in his area and that ends up causing Benzema to sweep the other one. Simple.

Courtois celebrates with Nacho and Alaba the victory in Vigo.

REUTERS

The concept is he conceptsaid Manquiña in the supervitaminada airbag by Juanma Bajo Ulloa so rich in phrases and memorable moments, and the concept is that Madrid has in Courtois the third goalkeeper who has been forced to make the most stops this season (79). Only Ledesma (90) and Luis Maximiano (96) have intervened more than him, but they have scored 16 more goals for the Cádiz goalkeeper and the Granada player has conceded 19 more goals than the Belgian. In percentage of stops, 75.2 percent of Courtois is only improved by Sevilla player Bono (79%). Moreover, there is a field where Courtois has been the most prolific goalkeeper in the entire First Division. The stop to Aspas, a shot with a devilish parabola, is the 34th stop he makes from outside the area this League. The one that more. Placement and speed so as not to be surprised.

He knows how to value his “paradones”

Thibaut has made it routine to save Madrid and we must recognize that he does not resort to false modesty, something always refreshing. Whenever they put a microphone in front of him, he recounts the “paradones” (sic)” who has made that party. Vigo was no exception. He took the opportunity to recall a detail that was overlooked by many and confirmed the image in slow motion: what in the disallowed goal against Thiago Galhardo for offside by Aspas, that ball was sent to the post by the left mitt of shark…

On Wednesday he will have a match where his saves will again be necessary for Madrid. Stamford Bridge, emotional challenge for Thibaut. In his stands they sang to him on several occasions ‘Snake!’ (snake) during the first months of his signing for Madrid. ‘Traitor’ for some Blues, savior for Madridistas.