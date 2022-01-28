Thibaut Courtois has taken advantage of the national team break to grant an interview to the newspaper ACE in which he reviewed how Real Madrid’s season is going and his in particular, since he is the goalkeeper with the fewest goals scored in LaLiga and one of the fewest goals scored in Europe, only behind Mendy at Chelsea.
“I am proud because this year I am playing at a good level, but I need to finish it off with titles. Last season was also good for me, but we reached May without titles and that hurts. The most beautiful thing for us is to win, as we did recently with the Spanish Super Cup”.
“I feel good. We’re doing a good defensive job and that also helps the goalkeeper, the whole team. This is the line I want to maintain until the end of the season and that’s how the titles will come”, added the goalkeeper.
One of the topics discussed was the next match against PSG in the Champions League round of 16: “My biggest dream is to win a Champions League with Real Madrid, but it’s not an obsession either. Real Madrid is Cup history of Europe, and being part of that history would be very nice. I have won great titles, such as the Premier or the League, and also others in Europe. But to round off my record, it would be very cool to lift a Champions League before retiring”.
“(PSG) They are a tough rival and it will be a very difficult and competitive tie. It will be an early final. But Real Madrid is at a good level and I think we can go through. It will be a game in which they will decide the details, like a save or a goal. The key will be to be concentrated and united and to arrive all well, without casualties or injuries”, he added.
When choosing who is more dangerous, Messi or Mbappé, the Belgian was not able to get wet: “PSG have great players like Messi, Mbappé, Neymar… but it’s more than that. It’s a complete block. They have talent in all lines, but today’s football is more of a team than of individuals because if you are afraid, in quotes, of someone, then it turns out that another appears and complicates you. It is true that a talented player can score a goal from the nothing, but you have to worry more about stopping their virtues as a team”.
They also asked him about his compatriot Eden Hazard, who is going through a difficult situation in the team where he has a secondary role and so far has not been able to show his talent.
“I see him well. Now the injuries are respecting him more and he is training very well. Before Christmas he played two very good games and already in San Mamés we saw the usual Hazard. But then there are the decisions of the coach, and if you have Vinicius plugged in because he doesn’t leave room for other wingers. Each one has to fight in training to win the position. A great Hazard would help us win games and titles”.
And finally, when they give him the choice between facing Mbappé or Haaland, the goalkeeper is more than clear: “Obviously they are two great players, very young, who are marking a new era. But hey, this is not my issue It is other people who will have to decide. But it is clear that they are two cracks and if they play in your team, it is better than if they do it in another, but I insist that this is no longer my thing…”, he concluded.
