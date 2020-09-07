Thibaut Courtois (Bree, 28 years previous) he has by no means worn a membership #1 in his complete profession. Not at Genk, not at Atlético, not at Chelsea. He has at all times sported the 13, the one exception being the choice: there you probably did see 1. This season, Actual Madrid has requested him to take it and he assumes it with duty. By way of its web site has published a text explaining how he feels at this second and has despatched a wink to different nice goalkeepers who took him, amongst which stands out Bins.

“Play with him #1 it has an essential symbolic worth. I’ve to comply with within the footsteps of true Actual Madrid idols corresponding to Casillas, Zamora, Illgner or Buyo. It’s no secret that Iker is my biggest instance amongst all these legendary goalkeepers. Like him, I hope to make historical past with this 1 behind my again and make the entire Madrid household proud, “he wrote.

Casillas and Courtois greet one another throughout a gathering.

It was not his determination. He was snug with 13 and he says so, however Actual Madrid requested him to alter his quantity and assumed the stripes. “For most individuals it might come as a shock that in about 11 years and greater than 430 video games with golf equipment I’ve by no means worn the #1 on my again. Solely in youth and with Belgium. I can bear in mind nice moments with the quantity 13, however now i am excited with chasing new objectives with this shirt, “he mentioned.

A Zamora on the rise

This has undoubtedly been his 12 months. He arrived in Madrid wrapped in a sea of ​​doubts and nerves, however little by little he established himself till he was indeniable and return the Zamora trophy to the white cupboards after eleven years of drought. This season has performed 43 video games (3,855 minutes) between all competitions, receiving 32 objectives and leaving a clear sheet 21 instances. For the marketing campaign that is available in could have new competitors: Andriy Lunin. Youth squeezes from behind and 1 can not chill out.