After 122 minutes without scoring a single goal, the fifth crossing in the maximum European competition among the eternal rivals of the Spanish capital was resolved in penalties. And for the fifth time Real Madrid won. The rematch never arrives for Atlético. Again the elimination for the rojiblancos was painful, who said goodbye to the metropolitan applauding their hobby around the field, with Diego Pablo Simeone trying to lift the mood to the followers with gestures of rage.

Simeone

“Julian seems to touch the ball when he throws and if the referee sees it that way it will be so”

“I would not talk about luck, I would talk about feeling proud of the team we have and how to always compete, that will remain in the history of this whole process that we carry in the club,” said the Argentine coach.

“The game has been very well controlled at all times, we had situations to expand the score, we did not have the precision at the end of the play, they controlled possession but did not generate goal situations. They failed the penalty and I think we did an incredible job, ”said Simeone.

The rojiblanco coach was skeptical with penalties: “Criminals do not train. They are different in the training that in the matches, I did not see how they kicked, I went to walk. Julian seems to touch the ball when he throws and if the referee sees it that way it will be so. ”

On how to face the season now, Simeone appealed again to the “pride” he feels of the team. “Our people will have enjoyed the game. They win us almost always or always in Champions, but they have a bad time, they really have a bad bad. ”

Oblak was one of the protagonists in the penalty shootout by stopping Lucas Vázquez and fitting the last launch of Rüdiger. “What hurts is that we have made a great game and has lacked a bit of luck. It is a shame. It hurts a lot. People are amazing, keep cheering. We are disappointed by defeat. We have not been able to overcome, ”said the mattress goal. On that last launch he commented: “If I shot before I stop it, I had to wait until the end, I had in the head that it could be on that side … I have arrived a little afternoon and that is why it has entered. That is the luck we have not had. It is football and it could not be. ”

Atlético must cling to the league and the cup now, with a double decisive confrontation against Barça. “There is a lot of season, it is not what we wanted, we wanted to reach the Champions League final but we have to get up and play this weekend against Barcelona and try to win it to be up in the League, we continue in the Cup and hopefully we do it well,” said the goal.

In the ranks of Real Madrid, Valverde commented: “I think we made a regular game at home, and here we left as if they were already won and in the first play they put the goal and that fucks us a lot. It is not the same as they win 1-0 and that they can defend them to have to attack. We gave them that power. We were already very tired, it showed much, but thank God we won. For anyone who has thrown a penalty, marking is a lot of relief, for me there were many nerves on that walk, you try to enjoy the moment and you know that if there are many colleagues behind, workers of the sports city … ”.

Captain Lucas Vázquez pointed out that Real Madrid had been “superior in general.” “We have demonstrated the hunger of this team, it is being at times little valued, we are alive in the League, in the Champions League rooms, in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey … We are fine and we will fight until the end.”

The goalkeeper Courtois commented that penalties “In the end they are a lottery, it is a bad luck for them that touches twice (Julián Álvarez). I felt that Julian touched double and told the referee, ”said the Madrid player. “It is not easy to see and it is bad luck for them. Then it was a bad luck for me that of Correa that I could not get it. Today we have not played our best game, but we have happened, which is the important thing, ”said the Belgian.