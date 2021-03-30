False alarm in Belgium and Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois has not played the last match of this national break, this Tuesday against Belarus. The French-speaking Belgian public channel RTBF reported during the broadcast of the match that the goalkeeper’s absence was due to back discomfort. Madrid sources, however, confirm to AS that it is a mere rest that they have given the goalkeeper (Belgium won 4-0 at halftime) and that Courtois will arrive without problems at Saturday’s game (16:15) against Eibar in the Di Stéfano.

The Madrid goalkeeper was not even included among the 23 players registered for the third match of the ‘Red Devils’ World Cup qualification. He came from playing the other games during the break, against Wales and the Czech Republic. Yesterday he published on his social networks images of the training with his team and an hour before the game he published a motivating message on Twitter for the game.

The national team stoppage, in any case, has taken its toll on the Madrid internationals. Toni Kroos had to leave the concentration of the German team last Tuesday due to a left adductor injury. This Tuesday he did not train with his teammates and it is a doubt for the league game this Saturday, April 3 (16:15) against Eibar at Di Stéfano. In the club they trust that the German will be fully available to Zidane for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool (Tuesday, April 6, 9:00 p.m.).

The 28-year-old Courtois has played practically every minute for Real Madrid this season. He only gave his place to Lunin in the 120 minutes that the Cup tie against Alcoyano lasted. The Belgian adds 3,330 minutes under the white goal, to which must be added another 360 in the four games in which he has participated with his team this season.