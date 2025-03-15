Soccer is sometimes as simple as having the best goalkeeper and the best striker. With those only two legs, you make even chairs and tables. The hands of Courtois and two goals of Kylian They gave Madrid a victory of a lot of value … before him Villarreal that look out the lead with three points ahead of Barça (with two more games) and allow him to reach the March break bet on all the titles. After winter, spring always arrives.

Villarreal:

Diego Conde; Foyth, Kambwala, Logan Costa, Sergi Cardona (Pedraza, m. 64); Buchanan (Yéremi Pino, m. 64), Comesaña (Parejo, m. 80), Gueye (Denis Suárez, m. 84), Baena; Pepe and Ayoze.

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Asencio (Rudiger, m. 61), Fran García; Valverde (Güler, m. 83), Camavinga; Bellingham, Brahim (Vinicius, m. 61), Rodrygo (Modric, m. 65); and Mbappé.

1-0, m. 8, Foyth. 1-1, m. 18, Mbappé. 1-1, m. 24, Mbappé.

Gil Manzano. He showed yellow card to Tchouameni, Cardona and Foyth.

There were five Courtois stops in the first forty -five minutes. The first, a Baenain 7; And the second, to Pepein 45, at the height of counted goalkeepers. One hand down, as long as a licorice, and another at medium height, making a run. In between, he left another three to increase the frustration of a Villarreal who plays a lot, but also allows rivals to like themselves.

The team of Marcelino In the 8th minute. Corner that boots Baena, Camavinga stays half Foyth. The Argentine, faster than Aurélien, armed his leg to shoot Courtois.

With 1-0 in favor and the weight of the 120 minutes of Wednesday on the legs of Madrid, the game had very bad painting for those of Ancelotti, but paradoxically those who seemed to have played a Champions League match with extensions were the Villarreal players. The local so much gave way to a Madrid enragedwho took over the ball and the game up to Mbappé’s leadership.

In 17, the Frenchman received a ball on his back on the front of the area and, first, put to Brahim Only before Count. Two Andalusian threats and knees to the goalkeeper’s floor, who stretched his arms in time to clear the mince of ’21’. The rejection fell to Mbappé and the Frenchman did not forgive. Right to the network in the middle of a yellow leg noise.

The tie gave continuity to Madrid’s domain and six minutes later he found 1-2. The play was started in Mbappé’s own area and ended it in the opposite after a center of Lucas who is not able to reach Rodrygo Nor does Gueye get clear. Yes Mbappé, who controlled, raised his head and put it where Count could never go. 20 goals in League, 31 in total. A discreet season of Mbappé is the best in races of 99% of soccer players.

Madrid had one more, in a shot by Rodrygo from the front. He was centered, at the hands of Conde. AND Gil Manzano He left his usual seal with an inexplicable yellow to Tchouaméni, who had clearly won the duel to Ayoze and touched the ball before taking the player ahead, the result of the inertia of the race.

From the break another game was born. Well, another mini game. Until 65, minute of the departure of Modric, Villarreal locked in his field to Madrid, but unlike the first half, Courtois fists were adornment. He only stopped a distant launch of Baena. The other bullets were Western series B. Foyth and Barry pointed to the stands, and the arrivals by band end up rejected on the legs of Lucas and Fran García, which multiplied by doing extra hours.

The game pique starred Bellingham and Foythafter a duel won by the Argentine who ended up in a side of the side when Jude put his hand on his face in response to a pechazo of Foyth. Everything happened in front of the noses of Gil Manzano, which recriminated to the captain of Villarreal his desire for theater. From the bad, of course.

With Modric’s entrance, Madrid managed Viniciusthat entered the par with Luka, the speed and energy that Mbappé and Bellingham no longer had.

The Brazilian complained in the 77 of a clear hand of Pedraza When cutting a goal pass to Bellingham. He was as soil as taken from his body. Natural had the same as a Macedonia yogurt. And with that 1-2 that Madrid did not close, Villarreal arrived at the final outcome with several arrivals that forced another drop of sweat where there was no longer oxygen to stand. Three points of great value in Ceramics.