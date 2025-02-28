He real Madrid has offered the list of summoned prepared by Carlo Ancelotti to face the Real Betis In the duel scheduled for this Saturday, March 1 from 18.30 at the Benito Villamarín stadium corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The Madrid coach has only been able to count on 19 soccer players, including three with the branch of the subsidiary, due to the numerous casualties in the first white team, which arrives after beating the Royal Society 0-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

The novelty in this relationship cited regarding the duel in San Sebastián is that Ancelotti recovers Courtois and Mbappéthat they could not travel to Basque lands for different discomforts.

Players like Fede Valverde, Ceballos, Carvajal, Vallejo or Militao They are not called for this meeting for injury, while Bellingham will fulfill his second sanction party for insulting Martínez Munuera.

Thus, the Relationship of 19 summoned of Real Madrid against Real Betis is as follows: Courtois, Lunin, Fran, Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Brahim, Arda Güler, Chema; Rodrygo, Endrick, Vinicius and Mbappé.