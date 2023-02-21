Two great goalkeepers. Finalists in the Champions League last season. Who get lost, facing each other, in 45 minutes to forget in an eighth final. From heroes to culprits. From absolute protagonists to authors of mistakes that could be fatal for Liverpool or Real Madrid during a challenge that becomes, yes, the goal festival. But also that of horrors. This is the story of Alisson Becker, goalkeeper of Liverpool and Brazil, and Thibaut Courtois, full back of Real and Belgium.

The latter passed in a few months, from 29 May to 21 February, with the World Cup in Qatar in the middle, from the best goalkeeper in the world to the current draft. In Paris, last May, he had been the insurmountable and unbeatable bulwark of the blancos champions of Europe in the presence of Liverpool. Nine months later, day more, day less, he is the protagonist of a bad start to the match against the same opponent. But in the first leg of the eighth of the Champions League. Little reactive on Darwin Nunez’s winning (and close) backheel, to say the least awkward in the intervention with which he actually “served” the ball to Mohamed Salah for the 2-0. For Courtois, also uncertain at the World Cup with Belgium, this season doesn’t seem up to the previous one.