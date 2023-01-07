High-paced match at Ceramics. The matches between Real Madrid and Villarreal usually leave a great football spectacle and today was no wonder. Both the white team and Villarreal wanted to be the protagonists with the ball and pressed to dominate the game. The result was a beautiful first half, with chances for both teams. As the minutes passed, the yellow submarine took over the game and a providential Courtois had to appear to save the game on several occasions.
The Belgian is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in the world, but today he was the best man of the match. The Real Madrid goalkeeper cleared dangerous crosses, made miraculous saves, saved shots with no chance of making a second play and ordered the team from behind.
The best news for Real Madrid in the first half was the referee’s whistle, but in the second half, when everyone was expecting a makeover, Mendy succumbed to Villarreal’s pressure and handed the ball over to the opponent in a dangerous area on the that Yeremy Pino was in charge of marking without Courtois being able to do anything.
However, with the goal against the white team woke up and managed to find Vinicius who, in a good move, managed to leave Benzema alone to finish off and provoke a penalty, which the Frenchman would be in charge of converting.
Villarreal would not give up the game for lost and would show that they wanted the three points, in a dangerous attack Alaba would slip and take a very avoidable penalty, which Gerard Moreno would score, putting the yellow submarine ahead again. The result would no longer move due to the attempts of the white team and they lose a golden opportunity to become leaders.
