EI Madrid is in good hands. Or rather, in good gloves. Thibaut Courtois, 28 years old, he is in the best moment of his successful professional career. They say that being a Madrid goalkeeper is very complicated because they only come to you two or three times in the whole game and they have to react as if they were on fire and on top like the goalkeepers of more modest teams who have a lot of work during the matches. That he interpreted very well Paco buyo in the happy times of the Quinta del Vulture (the usual thrashes always started with a couple of saves by the Galician, with 0-0 on the scoreboard) and especially with Iker Casillas, which he achieved above all with Galacticos minimize with his prodigies in the goal the damage generated by a team in which everyone played with an offensive mentality.

Courtois found it difficult to acquire that role because in his first year at the Bernabeu (2018-19) had to share a poster with Keylor Navas, an idol for the fans having been in the three Champions followed by Zidane.

But in the summer of 2019 the attic was transferred to the PSG and ‘Tibu’ he finally understood that he was the undeniable owner of the Real Madrid goal. Following a great game in Istanbul, The Belgian giant was gaining stripes in a dressing room that received him with some suspicion (the heavyweights were very close to Keylor) but that now enjoys and values ​​the hierarchy of a world-class goalkeeper that last year was one of the most decisive for the conquest of League 34.

Moment in which Courtois avoids the 1-0 by taking a shot from Isak with his left leg.

The night of the alirón before him Villarreal in Valdebebas, Courtois received a brutal impact on the head, in a fortuitous collision with Quintillá. Far from being daunted and with the title at stake, he continued on the field and in the last minutes had three decisive interventions. Titles-giving stops.

And that’s what he did on Sunday in Anoeta. Isak he was left alone and finished on goal. It was 1-0. But ‘Tibu’ stuck out his left leg like a hook and saved his team from defeat. The number 1, which now opens, suits him very well