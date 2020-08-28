It’s hard to think of a rock star of this time with a greater capacity for scandal, reckless statement or tabloid headline than Courtney Love (San Francisco, USA, 1964). She was a fundamental part of the movement grunge; his album with Hole, Live Through This (1994), influenced dozens of alternative rock bands; and the world calmly lived the spiral of self-destruction in which his marriage to Kurt Cobain was plunged, sitting on the sofa at home. He’s also sold enough millions of albums that fans and critics have to agree on one thing: Courtney Love’s many things can be questioned, but her talent and charisma are beyond question.

Watch today the insane episode of the documentary series Behind The Music that MTV dedicated to him in 2010 is to look into a cosmogony where only the ridiculous and the sublime can be found: the perfect rapport between the show’s indiscreet sensationalism and Courtney Love’s speech seems, in a way, the synthesis of a contradictory career defined by the pulse between theatricalization and the crudest authenticity.

“She had Valium and I wanted to take it. We hit it off because he had that medicine. ” With this phrase, the singer remembers in Behind The Music the circumstances in which he met guitarist Kat Bjelland and took his first steps in music with the founding of the short-lived band Pagan Babies. The documentary, which lasts almost an hour and a half, is generous when it comes to delving into his addictions. The climax comes shortly thereafter, when Bjelland explains what Love’s compositional method was like: “I was saying, let’s put a bit of speed to tea. It won’t hurt us. It is a tea like that of the ladies. It will help inspire us ”.

It is fascinating that a complacent and clearly agreed story with the protagonist (it was the year of promotion of Nobody’s Daughter —2010—, her Hole album with no more Hole members than her, so that the role of the classical line-up is minimized) can in turn be so damn rugged. The program does not leave out neither Courtney Love’s drug addiction during her pregnancy – which even included heroin, although she says it was only before she knew she was pregnant – nor her controversial public duel after the death in 1994 of Cobain, whose suicide note was recorded in a recording for all the followers who gathered at the doors of the couple’s house.

The artist carries her legend as a banner: separating her public image and her work is not possible because both form a continuous story. Her stardom is her work. Far from being distorted, the strength of her songs draws directly from the brutal exposure of the character. Courtney Love was not, at all, part of the feminist scene of the nineties (in fact, the train wreck between the artistic and feminist movement riot grrrl and her still queue), but it is not difficult to understand why songs like Doll parts, Celebrity Skin or Miss worldPersonal accounts of the collective scrutiny to which she was subjected inspired so many women.

Without a doubt, Courtney Love was a victim of the same misogyny that placed the blame for the end of The Beatles on Yoko Ono at the time. While her aptitudes as a mother were questioned by public opinion (she herself admitted in the trial where the custody of her daughter Frances was withdrawn for 18 months: “It’s horrible, but I deserve it”), Kurt Cobain, who Paternity did not exactly turn into a teetotaler, he rose to the category of martyr.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love backstage during a Mudhoney concert in Los Angeles in 1992. Photo: Getty

However, with someone like the leader of Hole, maximalist or Manichean readings just won’t do. Her aggressive and childish rivalry with any singer who could endanger her market niche in female rock (Kathleen Hanna, Kim Shattuck …) evidence that she was not the best colleague by profession.

Kim Gordon, bassist and singer of Sonic Youth, who produced his debut album Pretty on the inside (1991), does not hesitate to define her in her memoirs as “egomaniac, manipulative and possibly with borderline personality disorder”. Courtney Love is a polarizing figure like few others, but when there are two opposing statements about her, normally, both are true. In it everything is ambivalent, because it is spectacle and it is reality.

The singer surrounded by spectators at the 1995 Reading Festival in England. Photo: Getty

Courtney Love’s relationships with the other members of Nirvana have been rather dire. The various legal battles over ownership of the group’s music led drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic to publish a tough joint letter in 2001, stating that for her the group’s legacy was just one link in their “ambitious agenda.” . “We posed a simple challenge for Courtney: play your own music,” Grohl and Novoselic said.

While Novoselic has barely referred (on his Facebook he posted a comment stating that “he is not known for his brilliance”), he has been with Grohl, also the leader of the Foo Fighters, with whom the Californian has had more consecutive broadsides over time: from stating that he had slept with his daughter Frances to accusing him of trying with Kurt Cobain himself. At a Hole in S concerttoo Paulo in 2011, asked attendees to chant “Foo Fighters are gay!” as a condition for making an encore. Love recently retracted in an interview on GQ and claimed to be sorry for her words about Grohl.

Billy Corgan (leader of the Smashing Pumpkins), Courtney Love and James Hetfield (leader of Metallica) at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Photo: Getty

The last few years out of the media spotlight have not been very good for the artist. In 2008, she denounced having suffered a gigantic embezzlement in which at least 27 million dollars (24.7 million euros) of Kurt Cobain’s inheritance disappeared. A year later, in 2009, his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain (who came of age – born in 1992 – became the sole owner of the copyright and image rights of the Nirvana leader) filed an order for temporary estrangement against her, from which it transpired that the singer continued to use drugs and that even her dog and cat had died from accidentally ingesting her narcotics.

Love defended himself by claiming that the cat, Peabody, had been killed by a cougar. Despite having staged their reconciliation in 2012 in the presentation of the documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck (Brett Morgen), the relationship between mother and daughter has been characterized by loud disagreements, such as when the young woman decided to leave her out of her wedding with Isaiah Silva, singer of The Eeries (they divorced in 2016), and Love shared a photo with her boyfriend at the time, model James Norley, along with the message: “If someone thinks I care not having been invited to a certain event, let them think again.”

She also had a very brief stage as an amateur researcher: she claimed to have found the Malaysian plane that disappeared in 2014 (still unaccounted for) and, to prove it, attached a satellite capture of the Indian Ocean with some arrows drawn in Paint. Now, Courtney Love prepares to reunite the classic Hole lineup. The reincarnation in 2009 was not good: the artist, among other things, seemed to have completely forgotten how a guitar works, and often insightful technicians chose to turn off the volume. In one of her characteristic honesty exercises, the leader of the group decided to reconsider that this project of hers with independent musicians could be called a “group” and renamed the formation with her own name, Courtney Love.

Although none of the former Hole members liked their leader’s one-sided walk, Planet Courtney is inhabited exclusively by people with the gift of understanding and forgiveness. Statements by bassist Melissa Auf der Maur and drummer Patty Schemel have pointed this year to a rapprochement, which has finally resulted in at least one rehearsal, as revealed by a photo that Courtney Love shared on October 7, 2019 on his Instagram without further explanation … and that he deleted very soon after.

The hypothetical return of Hole in 2019 would arrive just in time for two round dates: the 30th anniversary of the founding of the band (in 1989) and the 25 years of their most successful album, Live Through This (1994). Are there any real chances that this lap will end up being okay? A video from this summer, where Courtney Love is seen performing with her musicians in a small festival, focused, with the lyrics learned and delegating the role of playing the guitar to someone else, it can help to have some illusion.

But any speculation is useless: in the career of someone so extremely reluctant to follow anyone’s dictation, a probability calculation does not seem to have anything to say.

