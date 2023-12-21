Courtesy | The French don't understand the behavior of the Finns when it comes to opening doors

Johanna Isosävi, the new assistant professor of French at the University of Helsinki, recognizes many differences in French and Finnish concepts of politeness. However, in his opinion, it is a myth that French people's manners are better than Finns'.

When Docent familiar with the French language and culture Johanna Isosavi interviewed Finns and French people living in Finland for their new book about their concepts of politeness, one thing clearly stood out above the others.

“The intensity and confusion with which they talked about this really surprised me,” says Isosävi, who will start as an assistant professor of French at the University of Helsinki on January 1, 2024.