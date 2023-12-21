Thursday, December 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Courtesy | The French don't understand the behavior of the Finns when it comes to opening doors

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Courtesy | The French don't understand the behavior of the Finns when it comes to opening doors

Johanna Isosävi, the new assistant professor of French at the University of Helsinki, recognizes many differences in French and Finnish concepts of politeness. However, in his opinion, it is a myth that French people's manners are better than Finns'.

When Docent familiar with the French language and culture Johanna Isosavi interviewed Finns and French people living in Finland for their new book about their concepts of politeness, one thing clearly stood out above the others.

“The intensity and confusion with which they talked about this really surprised me,” says Isosävi, who will start as an assistant professor of French at the University of Helsinki on January 1, 2024.

#Courtesy #French #don39t #understand #behavior #Finns #opening #doors

See also  Banks | Front organization: British startup banks will soon need help from the authorities
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Milei issues megadecree to liberalize Argentine economy

Milei issues megadecree to liberalize Argentine economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result