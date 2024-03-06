Courtesy | Teenagers in Helsinki think their behavior has become “spooky” and “colder”

The Voice of the Youth editorial team found out which traditional culture young people think is out of date and what they hope for more of. “Young people have drifted into their own bubbles. Social skills may have been lacking,” says 17-year-old Milja Liakka.

Milja Liakka and Justus Kousa shake hands. For Kousa, handshakes are commonplace. Liakka would like to wash his hands more often, but his peers often find it “strange”.

Olli Malankin, Eino Nummiranta

2:00 am

The authors belong to the Youth Voice editorial team of the city of Helsinki, which brings out the perspectives of young people in the media.

Thence it wasn't long ago that sitting on the table was unheard of. Now, a first-year student at a high school in Helsinki is sitting on a desk, swinging his legs.

Unni from Lauro16, the interview situation is thus more relaxed.