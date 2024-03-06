Thursday, March 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Courtesy | Teenagers in Helsinki think their behavior has become “spooky” and “colder”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Courtesy | Teenagers in Helsinki think their behavior has become “spooky” and “colder”

The Voice of the Youth editorial team found out which traditional culture young people think is out of date and what they hope for more of. “Young people have drifted into their own bubbles. Social skills may have been lacking,” says 17-year-old Milja Liakka.

Milja Liakka and Justus Kousa shake hands. For Kousa, handshakes are commonplace. Liakka would like to wash his hands more often, but his peers often find it “strange”. Picture: Olli Malan too

Olli Malankin, Eino Nummiranta

The authors belong to the Youth Voice editorial team of the city of Helsinki, which brings out the perspectives of young people in the media.

Thence it wasn't long ago that sitting on the table was unheard of. Now, a first-year student at a high school in Helsinki is sitting on a desk, swinging his legs.

Unni from Lauro16, the interview situation is thus more relaxed.

See also  Television review The man presented by Jussi Vatanen tries to find out his murderer visually in a great series of tension

#Courtesy #Teenagers #Helsinki #behavior #spooky #colder

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Record deaths on migratory routes: 8,565 people lost their lives in 2023

Record deaths on migratory routes: 8,565 people lost their lives in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result