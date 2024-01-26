Courtesy | A customer server appeared in Oodi's restaurant, whose charming manners make people gasp

Marko Halme, who works at Oodi's restaurant, constantly receives praise from customers for his incredibly good manners. Almost every day, he is asked if he has perhaps previously worked as a steward for Finnair or on a Swedish ship.

“Warmly you are welcome!”

I saw a stunner Marko Halme for customers arriving at the lunch restaurant.

HS has received numerous tips that there is an “incredible soup man” working in Oodi, Helsinki's central library, whose stories are “so cheerful that many days have been saved”.

It is this man, Halme, who started as the restaurant's shift manager in September.

The women who arrive for lunch are impressed. Halme has emphasized exemplary manners, sonorous voice and uses a really neat but personal language.

“Oh thank you, you are absolutely charming in this customer service. Wonderful”, says one of the women.

Ood's restaurant shift manager Marko Halme works both in the library's downstairs cafe and the restaurant.

What is the secret of Halme's attitude?

“Every day is a gift that must be enjoyed in the good company of customers and colleagues. My cup is always full, so to speak,” he says.

According to Halmee, he receives praise from customers for his service attitude and meetings regularly. Almost every day, he is asked if Halmee's former employer is perhaps Finnair or if he worked for a Swedish ship.

And it's true, when I look at work, I think of stuerti.

Halme however, has not been in the hands of an airline or shipping company. He is a wash-proof professional in the restaurant industry.

At Oodi's restaurant, he is responsible for customer service and takes care of the product selection together with other employees.

Halme has garnered special attention for his excellent manners. According to him, they come from a good home upbringing, but he has also picked up some of his “maneuvers” and etiquette from the history of the restaurant industry.

“I want to be both polite and surprising. I always try to pay attention to each customer individually, to be humble but respectful of myself at the same time”, he reflects.

Halme also sees the significance of his own work in a broader sense.

“A lot of tourists visit Oodi, and I'm building an image of Finland here.”

Halme handed the customer a cup of coffee on Thursday at lunchtime. In particular, his manners have aroused admiration among customers.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the manners of Finns. For example, what HS is doing during Christmas in the survey many respondents stated that Finns lack even the most basic manners.

Halme does not fully sign this, but on the other side of the counter he has found that the manners are mostly okay.

“Yes, a Finn knows how to say thank you. But maybe there could be room for improvement in how respect is shown to employees in the restaurant industry,” he states.

Is it Is Halme just as eloquent in his spare time? Yes and no.

Attitude comes from the heart. Still, it's partly a question of the role one takes on in the workplace.

“The National Theater is losing a lot of people in the restaurant industry,” says Halme.

“Of course, I also have a human side. On Monday morning, when the clock rings at five, the smile might be on the wrong side for a moment. Fortunately, a cup of hot water helps then.”

In his free time, Halme says that he enjoys literature a lot, and the richness of the Finnish language and quotes from different books are also visible in customer service situations. Instead of Oodi's library, he says he prefers Kalasatama his newly opened local library.

And what kind of tips would Halme give to Finns suffering from the gloom of winter?

“Let's enjoy life and smile with frowns, not just lips.”