Courteous telegrams from the Middle East to Washington
There are new rules in the system of international relations that have begun to crystallize and find their way to localization between countries, and these rules are fundamental and radically different from the system of traditional relations that the world used to have with every country previously.
The major powers are no longer measured by vast geography only, nor by “traditional” military dominance based on the hugeness of advanced cannons and tanks. Today, the leadership is in information technology and information flow based on techniques that may not exceed the size of a finger, and the ease of transmitting information through unlimited electronic spaces It made the rules of trade and the business world different as well. All this was neglected by the American administration in an attempt to skip all these facts as it crosses the Atlantic to the Middle East in search of the application of its conditions as a great power, forgetting that the era of unilateral conditions is over and outdated, and that the region with all Its elements and pillars implicitly agree on the concepts of cooperation, integration and development partnerships, and it has realized “very early and very early” the coming transformations in the world and has entered its new era armed with the necessary knowledge and awareness.
Washington, aware of the magnitude of the changes and the largest research centers in the world with all its enlightened minds and known geniuses, was the first to refer to these changes for many years in deep and sober studies and research, but the political decision-makers in Washington were still dominated by the idea of the hegemony of power, so they received a very polite answer in Biden’s trip To Jeddah, the signs carried the implications of the declared statements in the form and format of the new relations in which Washington must ensure the continuity of its interests in the region, just as the countries of the region have realized their self-interests through understanding, cooperation and development partnerships. The imbalance in the internal American political scene is an internal crisis related to Washington itself, and the relocation of “or search for” solutions in the Middle East is no longer feasible, and these are the first facts of the new international relations system.
On the other hand, the largely “rude” American withdrawal from the region before the Ukraine war had the effect of conducting deep and rapid self-reviews in the countries of the region, and the “improvised” withdrawal from the American withdrawal process must include in its “Washington” calculations the interests of countries The region, which are countries that are not only sovereign, but also have a deep and unavoidable international influence and put them in the place of bets calculated within the calculations of the past time.
The internal calculations of the upcoming political scene in Washington are not in the administration’s interest, and the theory of influence and influence has become a two-way street, and everyone knows Washington and is able to enter it from its multiple entrances, and this is the policy of interests that America knows well and has basically established as a rule of international relations since the founding of the United States of America.
The new world is no longer a trait that is monopolized geographically between the Atlantic and the Pacific. The new world, in fact, with the ABCs of the new time, is the world that has mastered knowledge and the information technology revolution, and Dubai is no less important than Silicon Valley, for example, within this criterion, and peer relations are based on “knowledgeable” understandings looking for Common interests and points of intersection cover the whole planet. Openness and clarity of positions are the basis for the change that Washington must realize, as gray areas can no longer continue in a world that can be visually erased with the click of a button.
