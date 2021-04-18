The American television channel Starz has issued through a statement that it will make an eight-episode series starring actress Courteney Cox, remembered for her famous roles as Monica in Friends, and Jules in Cougar Town, both American television series.

“Shining Vale is an intelligent, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in crisis that, suddenly, lives with a paranormal (entity) that helps the character of Courteney cox get back on his feet as he begins to question his own sanity, “said Christina Davis, president of Starz’s original programming.

The series “exemplifies the network’s commitment to enhancing female representation on and off the screen,” added Davis.

Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino

In the cast, there are big stars like Greg kinnear (nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the film Better … Impossible) Y Look sorvino (Oscar and Golden Globe winner for Mighty Aphrodite from director Woody Allen). In addition, there will be Gus Birney, Dylan Cage and Merrin Dungey.

Cox plays Pat phelps, a writer of novels ‘lady porn’ who after having had great success with her first book, has not managed to write another in 17 years. Now, her frustration has led to her family and marriage in bad shape. In this context, she and her husband decide to take their savings to move out of the city and enter a house that appears to be haunted.

There, Pat will meet Rosemary (Look sorvino), his alter ego, which manifests itself as a kind of demonic entity and which will possibly initiate the comic and terrifying events that the series has as its main characteristic.

This would be the second leading role for Cox, who since the end of Cougar Town In 2015, she only had guest roles in a few television series such as Private practice, Go on Y Shameless.

Courteney already knows the horror genre well from his role as Gale weathers in the saga of scream, which is already in production for its fifth installment to be released in 2022. In the same way, she knows the comedy very well due to the role of Monica that she had for 10 years in Friends, which has already officially completed the filming of her first official meeting (Friends The Reunion).

However, this would be the first time that he has mixed the genre of comedy with horror, which returns to Shining Vale an interesting hybrid for the career of the actress.